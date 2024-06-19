Johnson ‘clearly an asset’ to campaign as ex-PM set to go on holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnson ‘clearly an asset’ to campaign as ex-PM set to go on holiday

By Press Association
Boris Johnson is ‘clearly an asset’ to the Tory election campaign, a Cabinet minister has insisted (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Boris Johnson is “clearly an asset” to the Tory election campaign, a Cabinet minister has insisted, after it emerged the former prime minister is no longer expected on the trail.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the former Conservative leader is offering support in the “modern way” by making promotional videos for individual candidates from afar.

“That’s probably quite an effective way of getting a message across,” Mr Stride told Sky News.

(left to right) Farmer David Chugg, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, parliamentary candidate for North Devon Selaine Saxby and Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron during a visit to a farm in Devon, while on the General Election campaign trail
The Conservatives have focused their campaign on blue-wall seats in the south of England this week rather than red-wall seats that switched to the Tories in 2019 (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I mean, Boris is clearly an asset to the campaign, he has clearly chosen to get involved and he’s clearly urging people to vote Conservatives.”

Mr Johnson, who turns 60 on Wednesday, is now not expected to physically go out on the stump in the coming weeks, and has instead been writing letters of endorsement and backing a number of Tories in social media posts.

It is understood he will instead be taking a holiday in the coming days, though the travel was planned long in advance of Rishi Sunak calling a surprise summer election.

His team says he has done what party headquarters have asked him to do, for example making videos and writing articles of support.

The former prime minister led the Tories to a landslide victory in 2019, which collapsed the so-called “red wall” in the Midlands and North of England.

The Times reported that an original plan to deploy Mr Johnson to such constituencies has been abandoned amid bleak projections for the party that continue to put it on course for a historic defeat at the polls on July 4.

The Prime Minister, whose resignation as chancellor in Mr Johnson’s Cabinet was instrumental in the former premier’s downfall, said endorsements from his predecessor-but-one “will make a difference” as a poll on Tuesday found that the Tories could be reduced to just 115 seats.

During an LBC phone-in on Wednesday, he avoided answering questions about whether Mr Johnson would join him on the trail.

On being told it was the former prime minister’s birthday, he responded: “Happy birthday Boris. I hope he’s having a good day… And it has been great having him support the Conservative Party”.