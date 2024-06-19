Fact check: Video from election night 2015 has been manipulated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Fact check: Video from election night 2015 has been manipulated

By Press Association
The 2015 election was fought between Conservative David Cameron, Liberal Democrat Nick Clegg and Labour’s Ed Miliband (Chris Jackson/PA)
A video circulating on social media shows what appears to be the close of polling on July 4 2024, revealing an exit poll where the Conservatives won zero seats.

The video presents itself as a clip from BBC News on election night, with David Dimbleby hosting the election coverage.

In it, Mr Dimbleby is heard saying: “So, we’d better get started… first, with our exit poll, which even now I can’t reveal until Big Ben strikes 10. Remember this is an exit poll, very carefully calculated – not necessarily on the nail.

“But here it is, 10 o’clock, and we are saying that the Conservative Party have won zero seats. Rishi Sunak has led the most successful and tenacious political party in history into oblivion.”

Evaluation

The video is clearly fake and likely intended as satire as it claims to be from the future, having been originally posted on June 18. The video is partly from the BBC’s election night coverage in 2015, but then at one point changes to include fake audio and a fake graphic.

The facts

The first part of the clip, up until Mr Dimbleby says “…not necessarily on the nail”, is taken from the BBC’s 2015 election night coverage when the exit poll was revealed.

The rest of the quote is a fake of Mr Dimbleby’s voice, possibly computer-generated.

In the real clip he goes on to say: “But here it is, 10 o’clock, and we are saying the Conservatives are the largest party.”

The BBC’s 2024 coverage will be presented by Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie, not Mr Dimbleby.

Links

Post on X (archived post and video)

YouTube – BBC Exit poll 1992-2019 (archived)

BBC Media Centre: Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie to host BBC network TV election night coverage (archived)

Election Check 24