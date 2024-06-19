PM says ‘we’ve got there’ as inflation hits target, but summer rate cut in doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM says ‘we’ve got there’ as inflation hits target, but summer rate cut in doubt

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has declared ‘we’ve got there’ after inflation returned to the 2% target for the first time in nearly three years (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak has declared ‘we’ve got there’ after inflation returned to the 2% target for the first time in nearly three years (James Manning/PA)

Rishi Sunak has declared “we’ve got there” after inflation returned to the 2% target for the first time in nearly three years, but experts cautioned a summer interest rate cut was not a done deal.

In a symbolic moment for the UK economy after a painful cost-of-living crisis, official figures revealed that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 2% in May, down from 2.3% in April, thanks largely to easing food price rises.

Rishi Sunak said it was “great news” and insisted the milestone showed the economy had turned the corner, ending nearly three years of above-target inflation.

CPI was last recorded at the 2% target in July 2021, before rocketing up amid a cost crisis that hammered households and businesses, at one stage reaching a 41-year high of 11.1% in October 2022.

The latest fall means that prices are still rising across the country, but at a much slower rate than in recent years.

Mr Sunak told LBC Radio: “It’s very good news because the last few years have been really tough for everybody … But we’ve stuck to a plan, we’ve taken the action needed, it wasn’t always easy, but we’ve got there, and inflation is back to target.”

But experts said that, while an important marker, it was not set to mean an imminent reduction to interest rates from the current 5.25%.

A cut on Thursday, when the Bank of England announces its next decision, is seen as being “off the table” given the General Election and some warned that stubbornly high inflation in the services sector could even put a reduction in August at risk.

A graph showing the inflation rate for everyday items, starting with crisps at 1.8% this month, going to -11.2% for used cars in the same month
(PA Graphics)

Financial markets have cut bets on an August rate cut following the latest data, putting the chance at about 35%.

The data comes at a crucial time, less than three weeks before the July 4 polling day and as the political parties home in on economic pledges in their manifestos.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he hopes the Bank will now cut interest rates so mortgage costs can come down.

He said: “Now we have inflation down, taxes starting to come down and, hopefully soon, mortgages coming down as well.”

Graphic showing inflation rate starting at below 2% in 2020, peaking at above 10% in 2022 and hitting 2.0% last month
(PA Graphics)

The main parties seized on the figures to make political points, with Mr Sunak pledging to cut taxes further in light of the inflation falls and warning that inflation could rise again if Labour wins the General Election.

He told LBC: “It is because of that economic stability that we have restored, which was my priority when I got this job, that we have now been able to start cutting people’s taxes.

“If I win this election, I want to keep doing more of that.”

But shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “After 14 years of economic chaos under the Conservatives, working people are worse off.

“Prices have risen in the shops, mortgage bills are higher and taxes are at a 70-year high.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “The hard truth is that millions of people won’t be feeling any better off today.”

Experts said that, despite the milestone for inflation, there is still work to do in bringing down prices throughout the economy.

The Bank is keeping a watchful eye on inflation in the services sector, which fell from 5.9% to 5.7% in May, but this was above forecasts as it remains stubbornly high.

It is one of the factors that has been partly responsible for staying the Bank’s hand in bringing rates down from their 16-year high of 5.25%.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

Victoria Clarke, UK chief economist at Santander corporate investment bank, said: “We do not expect the Bank to cut rates tomorrow.

“Our base case has been for an August cut, but this will be reliant on these broader signals continuing to decisively soften over the next month’s data.

“As such, a risk of a later than August move is there, after today’s services print.”

Robert Wood, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said higher services inflation could mean a rate cut is now pushed back until September.

But Peter Arnold at the EY Item Club said: “There’s a good chance the first rate cut will come in August, but the language of tomorrow’s MPC minutes will be an important guide.”