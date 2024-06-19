Sir Keir Starmer would send wrong defence message to Putin, Rishi Sunak says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sir Keir Starmer would send wrong defence message to Putin, Rishi Sunak says

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to boost UK defence spending (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to boost UK defence spending (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer would send “exactly the wrong message” on defence to Russia and North Korea if he wins the election, Rishi Sunak has warned.

The Prime Minister claimed he was “deeply” concerned by his rival’s decision not to match the Conservatives’ commitment to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product on defence.

He claimed if Labour wins the election, one of the first things Sir Keir would do is “head off to a Nato summit having cut British defence spending”.

Mr Sunak was speaking after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea and signed a new partnership deal alongside the country’s leader Kim Jong Un.

The agreement between Moscow and the hermit state includes a vow of mutual assistance if either is attacked.

Speaking to reporters at Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk, the Prime Minister repeated his concerns of an “axis of authoritarian states, including Russia, Iran, North Korea and China, who are increasingly acting together in a way that threatens our values, our interests and our security”.

He added: “That’s why I made the decisions to increase investment in defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, because we’re living in the most dangerous and uncertain time that our country has known since the end of the Cold War.

“Just from the conversations I’ve been having at the G7, and the Ukraine peace summit, that is a view that is shared widely across the world, that’s why it’s the right thing to do to invest more in our defence, to keep everybody safe.”

Mr Sunak announced in April that the UK would up its defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030 under his leadership.

Labour has faced questions if it would follow suit with the same plans, but senior opposition figures have only said they would make the commitment when public finances allow.

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves meet the public in Swindon
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves met shoppers and staff and discussed the cost of living with employees in Wiltshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Sunak added: “Keir Starmer has not matched that pledge and that deeply concerns me ’cause the first duty of government is to protect the country.

“In fact if Keir Starmer is elected, one of the first things he will do is head off to a Nato summit having cut British defence spending from the planned increases that I’ve announced.

“I think that sends exactly the wrong message, both to our allies, where we want to lead so that they invest more in their defence as well, but also to our adversaries, like Putin, and like the North Koreans, and actually we need to deter them with strength.”