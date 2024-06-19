Lib Dem deputy visits ‘knife-edge’ constituency which Jeremy Hunt is contesting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lib Dem deputy visits ‘knife-edge’ constituency which Jeremy Hunt is contesting

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper (in pink) with Godalming and Ash candidate Paul Follows on the campaign trail in Surrey (Will Durrant/PA)
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper (in pink) with Godalming and Ash candidate Paul Follows on the campaign trail in Surrey (Will Durrant/PA)

Jeremy Hunt “has to go”, the Liberal Democrats’ deputy leader has said on the campaign trail in Surrey.

Daisy Cooper visited Farncombe in the Godalming and Ash constituency on Wednesday, where her party has launched a push to claim a high-profile scalp in the General Election on Thursday July 4.

The Conservative Chancellor has admitted he faces a “knife-edge” battle to win the new seat, created after a boundary review.

Daisy Cooper speaks to a campaigner in Godalming and Ash constituency in Surrey
Daisy Cooper speaks to a campaigner in Godalming and Ash constituency in Surrey (Will Durrant/PA)

His 2019 election majority was 8,817 in the former South West Surrey constituency which included Farncombe.

Ms Cooper said: “For too long, the Conservatives have been taking our country for granted.

“They’re out of touch, they’re incompetent and people have had enough.

“Right around our country and in swathes of the ‘blue wall’, people are telling us they’re working hard, they’re raising their families, they’re caring for their loved ones but they’re really struggling to make ends meet, and when they turn to our public services for help they suddenly find that everything is broken, and nothing works.

“So there are many parts of the country where Liberal Democrats are the best placed to beat the Conservatives, and we know that it’s time to get rid of this Conservative Government.

“The Conservatives have to go. The Conservative Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has to go.”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper speaks to the media during a campaign visit to Farncombe
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper speaks to the media during a campaign visit to Farncombe (Will Durrant/PA)

At a press conference on Friday last week, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he “would have thought” Mr Hunt would be “very, very at home” with the Liberal Democrats.

Ms Cooper said she would “absolutely not” welcome the Chancellor into the Liberal Democrats’ ranks.

“The fact of the matter is that Jeremy Hunt has endorsed the plans of Liz Truss,” she said.

“He said that he’s been trying to pursue more of her policies.

“So, absolutely not, the Liberal Democrats are trying to beat Jeremy Hunt in this election because he and his party have been responsible for an appalling cost-of-living crisis and for sending people’s mortgage bills spiralling and for food prices being sky high.”

Her party’s leader Sir Ed Davey sat around the same Cabinet table as Mr Hunt during the coalition years, before 2015.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper during a campaign visit to Farncombe, in the Godalming and Ash constituency
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper during a campaign visit to Farncombe, in the Godalming and Ash constituency (Will Durrant/PA)

“During those coalition years, the Liberal Democrats fought the Conservatives every single day,” Ms Cooper said.

“We won some battles but we didn’t win all of them.”

Ms Cooper listed same-sex marriage, free school meals and the pensions triple lock among the party’s success.

She was also asked which issues voters had raised on the doorsteps in Home Counties constituencies like Godalming and Ash.

Ms Cooper said: “They’re fed up of seeing their local health services driven into the ground. They’re fed up of seeing their local hospital left to crumble.

“They’re fed up of seeing their mortgages go up, their food bills go up and they’re really sick to the back teeth of the fact the Conservatives have allowed water companies to pump sewage into their beautiful rivers and lakes.”

Boundary changes mean Mr Hunt is standing in the newly created seat, which would have had a Conservative majority of 10,720 if it had been fought on those boundaries at the 2019 election.

In a reference to then-cabinet minister Michael Portillo’s Enfield Southgate election loss in 1997, Mr Hunt was asked whether he faced a new “Portillo moment”.

He told broadcasters: “This is a very marginal constituency. I’ve always treated it as a marginal constituency.

“I’m fighting for every vote. I think that I can win the seat. But I don’t take anything for granted.

“It is on a knife edge. And that’s what I’m knocking on doors for, six hours every day, meeting lots of people, making the arguments.”

Contesting Godalming and Ash are Conservative Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the Liberal Democrats’ Paul Follows, Reform UK’s Graham Drage, Ruby Tucker of The Green Party, Labour’s James Walsh and Harriet Williams of the Women’s Equality Party.