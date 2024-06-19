Fact check: Polling body told members to be clear what parties they prompt for

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Polling body told members to be clear what parties they prompt for

By Press Association
Reform UK’s Nigel Farage said he had written to the British Polling Council (James Manning/PA)
In a speech on June 14, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said that a letter he sent to the British Polling Council prompted the organisation to write to pollsters to tell them to “prompt” for Reform.

Mr Farage said: “As a result of my letter to the chair of the British Polling Council, they have been told now they really ought to be prompting for Reform.”

Evaluation

The British Polling Council told the PA news agency that it has “definitely not” told its members whether they should prompt for Reform or not.

It has told them that they must make it clear whether or not they have prompted for Reform.

The facts

Prompting for a party refers to the way opinion poll companies offer someone a list of party names when asking them who they would vote for.

Some pollsters prompt only for the traditional parties first, and only if a voter selects “other” are they presented with other options.

That means that in some polls, Reform UK is presented only as an option after a respondent has selected “other”.

Chris Hopkins, the political research director at pollster Savanta, explained that his company prompts only for the Greens or Reform as a sub-prompt because “we believe this prevents the artificial over-inflation of smaller parties in national opinion polling”.

In correspondence with PA following Mr Farage’s claims, a spokesperson for the British Polling Council said: “We have reminded all members that they must make clear in their reporting whether or not they prompt for Reform, or any other party, but we have definitely not told them whether they should prompt or not.”

