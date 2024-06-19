Ministers ‘resolutely focused’ on net zero after key target missed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers ‘resolutely focused’ on net zero after key target missed

By Press Association
Emissions fell 50% between 1990 and 2022, but the target was 53.8% (PA)
Emissions fell 50% between 1990 and 2022, but the target was 53.8% (PA)

The Scottish Government is “resolutely focused” on achieving climate goals, the Net Zero Secretary has said after a key emissions target was missed.

Mairi McAllan confirmed ministers had not met the target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53.8%, as set out in the Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) Act.

Official figures showed there was a 50% drop in emissions between 1990 and 2022 – meaning nine of the past 13 targets have been missed.

Ministers previously dropped an interim target to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030, describing it as “out of reach” – however the Government still aims to reach net zero by 2045.

In a statement to Parliament on Wednesday, Ms McAllan said: “The statistics mean we have not met the 2022 target of a 53.8% reduction from baseline.

Mairi McAllan sitting on the Holyrood front bench alongside Shona Robison
Mairi McAllan said the Government is determined to reach net zero as planned by 2045 (PA)

“We have now reduced our emissions by 50% from the 1990 baseline and the Government is resolutely focused on the next 50% and to achieving net zero.”

Scottish Conservative net zero spokesman Graham Simpson said the statement was “embarrassing” for the Government.

He said: “The Cabinet Secretary is trying to put a positive spin on this, but it is fooling no-one. The Government has failed yet again to meet its greenhouse gas emissions targets.

“SNP ministers have now missed nine of the past 13 annual targets tackling climate change. That is shocking.”

Scottish Labour net zero spokeswoman Sarah Boyack said the statement was “greenwashing” SNP achievements.

The figures released on Tuesday show Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions have fallen to 40.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, which Ms McAllan said was a larger decrease than other UK nations, with England dropping 49%, Wales 36.5%, and 25.9% in Northern Ireland.