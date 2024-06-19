Net Zero Secretary’s maternity leave to begin on July 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Net Zero Secretary’s maternity leave to begin on July 1

By Press Association
Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan is set to go on maternity leave (PA)
Scotland’s Net Zero Secretary will begin her maternity leave on July 1, being replaced by her junior minister.

Gillian Martin – currently serving as climate action minister – will step into Mairi McAllan’s role for the duration of her leave, subject to approval from the King.

Former minister Alasdair Allan will return to Government, taking over from Ms Martin.

Ms McAllan said the portfolio will be in “safe hands” while she is away.

First Minister John Swinney said: “I want to thank Mairi McAllan for everything she has achieved in Government so far, including ensuring that tackling the climate crisis and accelerating our era-defining energy transition to a just transition remains one of our key priorities.

“I look forward to welcoming Mairi back to her post as Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy next year, and send my warmest wishes to her, Iain and their whole family as they embark on this exciting new chapter together.

John Swinney sitting on a bench alongside Mairi McAllan
First Minister John Swinney wished Ms McAllan and her husband well on their ‘exciting new chapter’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I am delighted that Gillian Martin will become acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy, and I look forward to welcoming Alasdair Allan back to Government as acting minister for climate action.

“I am confident they will work tirelessly to ensure we continue to meet our climate obligations.”

Ms McAllan said: “Tacking the climate crisis and seizing the era-defining opportunity of Scotland’s energy transition remain two of the biggest challenges and opportunities of our time.

“That is why I have been honoured to lead this vitally important portfolio in Government, working with stakeholders across the country to ensure we are supporting our transition to net zero in a sustainable and fair way, as well as seizing the opportunities of the future.

“I know the Scottish Government will continue to make good progress and that the portfolio is in safe hands with Gillian Martin and Alasdair Allan.”

Ms Martin said she wants to make sure the Government remains “laser-focused” on tackling the climate emergency, while Dr Allan described his promotion as “an honour”.