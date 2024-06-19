The Sinn Fein election manifesto at a glance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

The Sinn Fein election manifesto at a glance

By Press Association
Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald addresses Sinn Fein’s General Election manifesto launch event (PA)
Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald addresses Sinn Fein’s General Election manifesto launch event (PA)

Strong leadership, positive change, funding for public services and a call for a referendum on Irish unity are among the pledges in Sinn Fein’s nine-page 2024 General Election manifesto.

While Sinn Fein MPs do not take their seats in the House of Commons in a long-standing abstentionist policy, the party described an important opportunity for voters to “send a clear message about what they want for the future”.

– Strong leadership

Sinn Fein asks voters to “endorse strong leadership and positive change”, and pledges to “continue to fight for a fair funding model for the North which meets the needs of public services”.

– Delivering positive change

Sinn Fein describes its MPs in previous mandates as “part of an all-Ireland team driving forward change on this island”.

Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy (fifth from left) and Sinn Fein General Election candidates
Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Sinn Fein General Election candidates attend the party’s manifesto launch at the Eileen Howell Centre (Rebecca Black/PA)

The party says its influence has been “central to the incredible transformation that has taken place in the North”, and was also “key to securing protections that shielded Ireland from the worst impacts of Britain’s catastrophic Brexit and austerity agenda”.

It also commits to continuing support for the people of Palestine.

– Standing up for public services

Sinn Fein calls for an end to the “chronic underfunding of public services and undervaluing of public service workers”.

It said it has “consistently challenged the British Government’s under-funding of public services”.

– Planning for constitutional change

Sinn Fein states that partition has “failed Ireland” and stated that the Irish and British governments “must set a date for a referendum on Irish unity”.

The party also says that constitutional change requires an Irish government to prepare for the future in a “strategic and responsible way”.

It also calls for the establishment of a citizens assembly to allow for a dialogue around constitutional change, including an efficient all-Ireland health service, sustainable housing system, affordable childcare and a fair and just transition to a carbon neutral economy.

– Building a society for all

In the final section of their manifesto, Sinn Fein says it is committed to an inclusive and diverse society based on equal rights and equal opportunities for all citizens.

The party says there can be no place in society for sectarianism, racism, misogyny, homophobia, age or disability discrimination.

It also calls for women to be able to access “the safe and legal health services they are entitled to”, and parity of esteem for Irish culture and language, pledges to uphold the rights of all victims of the Troubles and advocate for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.