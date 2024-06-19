Contribution overseas students make to economy varies depending on constituency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Contribution overseas students make to economy varies depending on constituency

By Press Association
New data suggests the contribution international students make to the UK economy varies significantly depending on the parliamentary constituency (Chris Radburn/PA)
The contribution international students make to the UK economy varies significantly depending on the parliamentary constituency, data suggests.

In 10 constituencies – including the seat which Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is fighting to retain – overseas students bring in more than £400 million in economic benefits, a new analysis estimates.

But there are 29 constituencies – including Clacton, which Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is fighting to win – where the benefits international students bring are worth just £5 million or less, according to findings from the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) and Kaplan International Pathways.

The data, commissioned by London Economics, estimates the value of international students to the UK across 650 parliamentary constituencies.

Just one year’s cohort of international students is worth half a billion pounds in economic benefits in three constituencies – Leeds Central and Headingley, Sheffield Central, and Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West, it suggests.

Holborn and St Pancras in central London, the seat where Sir Keir is standing, is in the top 10 constituencies for contribution, with benefits worth £438 million.

Clacton in Essex, which Mr Farage is hoping to win, features in the bottom 15 constituencies, with economic benefits worth just £5 million.

The benefits of international students to the UK for the top 20 constituencies combined total £8.3 billion, while the benefits for the bottom 20 constituencies total just £88 million, the new data suggests.

Richmond and Northallerton in North Yorkshire, which Conservative leader Rishi Sunak is fighting to retain, is low down the list at number 567, with economic benefits amounting to £8 million.

Kingston and Surbiton in south-west London, which Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is battling to keep, is number 91, with benefits totalling £146 million.

A report published last year suggested the estimated total benefit to the UK economy from 2021-22 first-year international students over the duration of their studies was £41.9 billion.

After taking into account the impact on public services, international students provided a total net benefit of £37.4 billion, according to the research.

Nick Hillman, director of Hepi, said the data helps to “explain the position individual politicians and their parties take towards international students”.

He said: “The new numbers are astounding. In a small handful of individual constituencies, each year’s new group of international students brings in over half a billion pounds a year.

“At the other end of the scale, there are around 100 constituencies where international students are worth less than £10 million.”

James Cannings, senior economic consultant at London Economics, said: “We hope that the incoming government, and every newly-elected MP in every constituency, will pay close attention to these findings – both for the sake of the financial sustainability of the higher education sector, but also for the growth of the UK economy as a whole.”

Jamie Arrowsmith, director of Universities UK International, said: “With election day fast approaching, this report is a timely reminder to all parties that our ability to attract international students matters to communities across the whole of the UK.

“It is in our collective interest that the next government ensures that the UK remains a welcoming destination for international students.”