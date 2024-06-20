Tories not defeated yet, says Gove as he insists election not in ‘Fergie time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories not defeated yet, says Gove as he insists election not in ‘Fergie time’

By Press Association
The Housing Secretary referenced former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson when asked about recent polling (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Housing Secretary referenced former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson when asked about recent polling (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Conservatives are not defeated yet, Michael Gove has said as he insisted the election had not entered “Fergie time”.

Having started the election well behind Labour, the Conservatives have seen their polling numbers worsen rather than improve over the campaign, with four major polls this week suggesting the party is on course for its worst result ever.

But Mr Gove, the Housing Secretary, told broadcasters on Thursday that the Conservatives still had a chance, referencing former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Gove said: “There are opinion polls, as I’ve acknowledged and as we both know, that are not great, but it’s not the 90th minute, we’re not in ‘Fergie time’ yet.”

He added: “I’m a Scotland fan, so you wait until the final whistle.

“Sometimes it looks as though the odds are against you, but you keep on fighting.”

But some of Mr Gove’s Cabinet colleagues have been less upbeat about their party’s prospects.

Michael Gove
Michael Gove struck a more optimistic note than some of his Cabinet colleagues (James Manning/PA)

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps suggested on Monday that a Conservative victory was unlikely, while Wales Secretary David TC Davies acknowledged on Wednesday that the polls were pointing to a “large Labour majority”.

The polls, combined with warnings from some Conservative figures that Labour would have “unchecked power” if it won a large majority, have sparked speculation that the Conservatives are now engaged in damage limitation rather than attempting to win the election.

But Mr Gove insisted the party would continue to fight until “the final whistle”.

He said: “This election is not an election between Savanta and YouGov, it’s between Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak and there is therefore a choice of policies and, for example on housing, my brief, I think we’ve got better ideas.”

Labour has also sought to play down polling forecasts of a landslide, with shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook telling Times Radio on Thursday that he took polls “with a pinch of salt”.

He said: “I think our message of change, of turning the page on 14 years of Tory chaos is resonating.

“But there are still lots of people out there uncertain, undecided, which is why we are fighting for every single vote and will continue to do so, fighting like we’re 10 points behind in all of our target seats across the country.

“Because there really is only one poll that matters, and that is the poll that takes place on July 4.”