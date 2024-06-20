Fact check: Record for daily voter registration applications was set in 2019

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Record for daily voter registration applications was set in 2019

By Press Association
June 18 was the deadline for registering to vote (PA)
June 18 was the deadline for registering to vote (PA)

A post on X, formerly Twitter, said June 18 broke the record for “the highest number of voter registration applications in a single day”. This was reposted and “liked” thousands of times on the platform.

Evaluation

The deadline to register to vote in 2019 saw a higher number of registrations, meaning the record was not broken ahead of this year’s General Election.

The facts

The Government’s dashboard for applications to join the electoral register has data going back to 2014.

The dashboard shows 632,863 people applied to vote on June 18 – the last possible day to register to vote in this year’s election.

But it also shows 659,666 did so on the deadline for the 2019 general election (November 26) – meaning the record was not broken in 2024.

In both cases the vast majority of applications were made online.

The PA news agency contacted the user who posted the claim on X who apologised for the error and later issued a correction.

This year’s tally did surpass the number of registrations on a single day before the 2017 and 2015 general elections – 581,651 applications were made on May 22 2017, while 485,012 were made on April 20 2015.

In addition, 537,796 people applied to vote on June 7 2016, the deadline for the EU referendum.

Links

The claim on X (archived)

Government voter registration dashboard (archived)

Voting applications, June 1-18 2024 (archived)

Voting applications, November 2019 (archived)

The correction on X (archived)

Voting applications, May 2017 (archived)

Voting applications, April 2015 (archived)

Voting applications, June 2016 (archived)

