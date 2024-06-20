Nigel Farage enjoys clay pigeon shoot on campaign trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Farage enjoys clay pigeon shoot on campaign trail

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage takes part in clay pigeon shooting during a visit to Catton Hall in Frodsham, Cheshire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has taken up a gun as his election campaign continues.

The politician met supporters at Catton Hall in Frodsham, Cheshire, before trying out some clay pigeon shooting at the outdoor activity centre.

He hit four of the clay pigeon targets before being asked to pose for photos.

He refused to point a gun at photographers, saying: “Never point a gun, even in jest.”

Filming a TikTok while holding the shotgun open over his arm, he said: “Shooting, provided it’s safe, under supervision, if you haven’t done it go shoot some clays. Fun.”

His visit came ahead of an expected visit to Blackpool – where political campaign group Led By Donkeys prepared for his arrival by posting a video of beach artwork at the seaside resort featuring Mr Farage’s face and the words: “Friend of Putin. Enemy of the NHS.”

Speaking to Reform supporters in Cheshire, the party leader said “something remarkable” was happening with younger voters.

He said: “We are not doing well with millennials. The 25 to 35s we’re not doing well with, but Generation Z, Gen Z, the 15 to 25s, something remarkable, I mean truly remarkable, is happening.

“Our support in that age bracket is rapidly, and I mean rapidly, going up.

“The following I’ve built up on TikTok, Instagram, those sort of accounts is amazing.”

He was greeted with cheers and whooping from the crowd of supporters when he said he had been voted the sexiest party leader by a website called illicitencounters.com.

He also said football supporters at the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany had been “wearing Farage masks”.

He added: “There’s an awakening in a younger generation who’ve had enough of being dictated to, had enough of being lectured to and they’re seeing through the BS they’re getting in schools and universities.”