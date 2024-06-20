Boris Johnson’s ‘honest, unrestrained’ memoir to be published in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Boris Johnson’s ‘honest, unrestrained’ memoir to be published in October

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson’s publisher said his memoirs would be ‘honest, unrestrained and deeply revealing’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson's publisher said his memoirs would be 'honest, unrestrained and deeply revealing' (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson’s memoirs will be published in October, publisher HarperCollins has announced.

The publisher said the book, titled Unleashed, would be “honest, unrestrained and deeply revealing”, covering Mr Johnson’s time as mayor of London and as prime minister when it is released on October 10.

The former prime minister said: “I am honoured that HarperCollins is publishing my personal account of the huge realignment that took place in UK politics in the last 15 years – and what may lie ahead.

“So stand by for my thoughts on Britain’s future to explode over the publishing world like a much shaken bottle of champagne.”

In January 2023, Mr Johnson’s register of interests revealed he had received a £510,000 advance for his memoirs, well above the £7,674 advance his successor Liz Truss received for her 10 Years To Save The West.

Since quitting Parliament last year after being found to have misled the Commons over Partygate, Mr Johnson has continued to tour the speaking circuit and write a column for the Daily Mail.

More recently, he has endorsed several Conservative candidates in the General Election and put his name to letters sent to thousands of voters warning them not to vote for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.