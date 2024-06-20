In Pictures: Hard hats on as Gove and Starmer attempt to talk housing

Cabinet minister Michael Gove was tasked with handling questions about fresh Tory Party turmoil over allegations of betting on the date of the General Election, instead of talking up the party’s housing policies as planned on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was forced to deny that a party official had suggested a future government could “flatten the whole green belt” to achieve its homebuilding plans.

Both the Labour and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey were visiting seats in Yorkshire on Thursday, ahead of their appearance on BBC1’s Question Time in York.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove, centre left, made a housing visit in West London on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Gove said the situation regarding the fresh betting allegations did not ‘look great’ for the Conservatives (Aaron Chown/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited the Persimmon Homes Germany Beck site in York (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Labour leader spoke to residents during his trip to the city (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage gave a speech at Catton Hall in Frodsham, Cheshire … (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

… before trying his hand at some clay pigeon shooting at the outdoor activity centre (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey went to what is plausibly the only constituency in the country his party might gain from Labour on polling day: Sheffield Hallam (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sir Ed inspected an insect hotel during his trip to Whinfell Quarry Gardens in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)

Meanwhile, in Belfast, Alliance leader Naomi Long, centre, launched her party’s manifesto alongside Westminster parliamentary candidates (Liam McBurney/PA)