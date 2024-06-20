Ex-Tory MP switches support to Labour over Sunak ‘siding with climate deniers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Tory MP switches support to Labour over Sunak ‘siding with climate deniers’

By Press Association
Former Tory MP Chris Skidmore is switching his support to Labour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Former Tory minister Chris Skidmore has said he will vote Labour for the first time because of Rishi Sunak’s decision to “side with climate deniers and to deliberately politicise the energy transition”.

He becomes the most senior figure yet to ditch the Tories and throw his weight behind Sir Keir Starmer’s party, adding to Rishi Sunak’s woes as he battles to defy opinion polls and remain in No 10.

In a highly personal attack on the Prime Minister, Mr Skidmore accused him of “extremist rhetoric that frames net zero policies as an imposition”, driven by “ignorance and deliberate misinformation”.

The Conservatives’ ex-net zero tsar quit as a Tory MP in January over the Government’s plans to mandate the issuing of new oil and gas licences.

Mr Skidmore, who led the Government’s net zero review in 2023, has been an outspoken critic of Mr Sunak’s policies on the environment.

His resignation triggered a by-election in Kingswood, near Bristol, which Labour won.

Writing in the Guardian on Thursday, Mr Skidmore said: “Sunak’s decision instead to side with climate deniers and to deliberately politicise the energy transition is perhaps the greatest tragedy of his premiership.

“It has cost us not just environmentally but also economically. It is a decision that will also cost votes, including those in my own constituency.

“For the first time, I cannot vote for a party that has boasted of new oil and gas licences in its manifesto or that now argues that net zero is a burden and not a benefit.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak’s faltering election campaign has been hit by Chris Skidmore’s endorsement of Labour (James Manning/PA)

“Instead, like many others who know that we have neither choice nor any more time, and need to tackle the climate crisis now, I have decided that the Labour Party is best placed to achieve economic growth and the green industrial revolution.

“Net zero is one of its five key priorities, and for this reason I will be voting Labour at this election.”

He said that Mr Sunak’s move to roll back net zero commitments “risks losing Britain the greatest economic opportunity in a generation”.

“Worse still has been an extremist rhetoric that frames net zero policies as an imposition,” he said.

Previous Tory governments “understood” the energy transition was “inevitable and needed to be carefully managed and incentivised”, he wrote.