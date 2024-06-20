Fact check: Scottish child payment projected to keep 60,000 children out of poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Scottish child payment projected to keep 60,000 children out of poverty

By Press Association
A package of measures from the Scottish Government are projected to keep 100,000 children out of poverty (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A package of measures from the Scottish Government are projected to keep 100,000 children out of poverty (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Various claims, including one by a member of the Scottish parliament and one by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn during the ITV Leaders’ Debate, suggest the Scottish Child Payment has kept 100,000 children out of poverty in the country, while SNP leader John Swinney credited “the measures we’re taking to tackle child poverty”, during the BBC’s Question Time Leaders’ Special on June 20 and made a similar claim at the party’s manifesto launch.

Evaluation

This figure is a projection from the Scottish Government on the impact of various measures to tackle child poverty. The Scottish Child Payment itself is estimated to keep 60,000 children out of poverty.

The facts

The Scottish Child Payment is a benefit which parents can claim for a child under 16 years old if the parents are already receiving other payments from the state. It currently stands at £26.70 a week per child.

It was introduced in February 2021 for children under six years old, and expanded in late 2022.

An impact assessment on measures to tackle child poverty, released in February, estimates that Scottish Government policies will “keep 100,000 children out of relative poverty” in the 2024-25 financial year.

It adds that: “In 2024-25, the Scottish Child Payment alone is projected to impact the relative child poverty rate by 6 percentage points, meaning it will keep 60,000 children out of relative poverty in that year.”

The government’s estimates suggest 10,000 children will be helped by changes made to Universal Credit, with a further 30,000 helped by an essentials guarantee.

This is supported by a freedom of information request made to the government earlier this year. This states that the policy is estimated to “keep 60,000 children out of relative poverty in Scotland and Scottish Government policies overall will keep 100,000 children out of relative poverty”.

Links

Claim on X (archived)

Clip from Scottish leader’s debate on X (archived post and video)

Transcript of SNP manifesto launch speech (archived)

Scottish Child Payment details (archived)

Child poverty policies impact assessment: Summary (archived)

Child poverty policies impact assessment: Results (archived)

Freedom of information request (archived)

Election Check 24