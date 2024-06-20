Corbyn would have made better PM than Johnson, says Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corbyn would have made better PM than Johnson, says Starmer

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer has said he believes Jeremy Corbyn would have made a better PM than Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn would have made a better prime minister than Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer said as he faced a grilling from members of the public.

The Labour leader ducked a volley of questions from audience members at the BBC Question Time election special over whether he truly believed his predecessor would make a “great” prime minister.

The debate also featured Rishi Sunak, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, and the SNP’s John Swinney.

Sir Keir defended his support of predecessor Mr Corbyn’s 2019 manifesto, despite recently comparing it to Rishi Sunak’s policy offering.

General Election campaign 2024
Jeremy Corbyn, with supporter Rob Delaney, is standing as an independent in the General Election (Lucy North/PA)

Host Fiona Bruce repeatedly challenged him over his one-time statement Mr Corbyn would make a great prime minister.

“It wasn’t a question that really arose because I didn’t think we were going to win the election,” Sir Keir said.

When Bruce asked for a yes or no answer to whether he meant it, there was laughter from the audience when he did not give one, instead saying that Mr Corbyn would be a better premier than Boris Johnson.

The Labour leader has in recent weeks sought to distance himself from Mr Corbyn, while his party is forecast by opinion polls to sweep to victory in the election.

He criticised the Conservatives’ election offer as a “Jeremy Corbyn-style manifesto” that would “load everything into the wheelbarrow” without explaining how to pay for it.

An audience member asked the Labour leader about his remarks.

“You criticised the Tory manifesto as Jeremy Corbyn-like,” they said, adding: “Anything you want can go in it, nothing is costed. Why did you back his original manifesto in 2019?”

Sir Keir replied: “In 2019 I campaigned for the Labour Party as I’ve always campaigned for the Labour Party.”

He said that afterwards it became clear the electorate “thought it was too much and they wanted to see something which was fully costed and fully funded”.

Mr Corbyn has accused his successor of attempting to rewrite history with his recent comments.

The now independent candidate for Islington North said Sir Keir had displayed “double standards” in expressing this opinion now, but not while serving in Mr Corbyn’s shadow cabinet.