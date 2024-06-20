Candidates’ stance on Windsor Framework will affect 63% of voters – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Candidates’ stance on Windsor Framework will affect 63% of voters – report

By Press Association
A report has found that election candidates’ stance on the Windsor Framework will impact around two-thirds of voters in Northern Ireland (PA)
A report has found that election candidates’ stance on the Windsor Framework will impact around two-thirds of voters in Northern Ireland (PA)

Election candidates’ stance on the Windsor Framework will impact around two-thirds of voters in Northern Ireland, a report has found.

Around a third (33%) of voters in the region are expected to vote only for candidates who support the post-Brexit agreement, while 30% will vote for those critical of it.

The remaining 37% indicated it will not affect their vote in this year’s General Election, according to a report from the Queen’s University Belfast.

It is the eleventh in a series called Testing the Temperature – the views of voters in Northern Ireland on Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol/Windsor Framework.

The series is being produced as part of a four-year project funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Principal investigator, Professor David Phinnemore from the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics at Queen’s said the protocol and framework “clearly matters” for how most voters will vote in the upcoming General Election.

“Most are clear on what they want to see from a new government,” he said.

“Despite a near equal split in terms of voting for candidates who are critical or supportive of the protocol/Windsor Framework there is majority support among nationalists, neithers and unionists for a closer UK-EU relationship provided it reduces constraints on the movement of goods between GB and Northern Ireland.

“And most voters would prefer pragmatism rather than principle determining whether the UK signs up for regulatory alignment with the EU. Whether a new government delivers, remains to be seen.”

Co-investigator, Professor Katy Hayward from the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work at Queen’s, said: “While a third of voters will only vote for candidates who support the Windsor Framework, the data suggests that the Windsor Framework itself is not a priority issue for such voters.

“In contrast, it seems that most of the 30% of respondents who would only vote for candidates opposed to the Windsor Framework see it as a vital issue of concern.

“In and of itself, this points to a new tension over the Windsor Framework for NI politicians to navigate.

“This tension is now perhaps not so much about its existence or its contents or implications, but about whether people wish to continue debating it at all.

“This is not new in NI, of course, as opponents of the 1998 Agreement would remind us, but it does suggest that resistance to the Windsor Framework will remain a live feature in NI politics even as the majority wish to ‘move on’.”

The latest poll (using a weighted sample of 1,016 respondents from across Northern Ireland) was conducted by LucidTalk for Queen’s University on May 31 – June 3 2024, with the survey taking place just a few days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a UK General Election to be held on July 4, 2024.

For the full report and findings, visit www.qub.ac.uk/sites/post-brexit-governance-ni/ProjectPublications/OpinionPolling/ and follow on X, formerly Twitter: @PostBrexitGovNI.