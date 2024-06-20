TikTok launches media literacy hub to help users spot misinformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

TikTok launches media literacy hub to help users spot misinformation

By Press Association
The social media giant said the hub had been created alongside fact-checking organisation Logically Facts (PA)
The social media giant said the hub had been created alongside fact-checking organisation Logically Facts (PA)

TikTok is launching a media literacy hub to help its users recognise fake news and misinformation online ahead of the General Election.

The social media giant said the hub had been created alongside fact-checking organisation Logically Facts.

The new in-app space will focus on critical thinking and news literacy, TikTok said, covering topics such as how to spot fake news online and tips for consuming a balanced range of news.

“With misinformation and disinformation being found on every corner of the internet, the hub contains guidelines which have been designed to help critique and judge the trustworthiness of the information we find online,” TikTok said in blog post on the new tool.

“Whenever or wherever they engage in content, we encourage our community to stop, think and check the resources.”

The move follows the rollout of a dedicated General Election Centre on the platform in the UK, which directs users to official information from the Electoral Commission.

Prompts for the centre appear on election-related content and when users make election-related searches.

“As the United Kingdom prepares to go to the polls for the General Election, we are committed to ensuring that our TikTok community has the skills to assess whether the information that they read, see or hear during this busy time is reliable and accurate,” TikTok said.