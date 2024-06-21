Parents ‘worried about taking children to beach’ because of pollution – Sharkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Parents ‘worried about taking children to beach’ because of pollution – Sharkey

By Press Association
The former Undertones singer has called for a public inquiry into the issue (Peter Byrne/PA)
The former Undertones singer has called for a public inquiry into the issue (Peter Byrne/PA)

People are “utterly outraged” at river and sea pollution, with parents worried about taking their children to the beach this summer, environmental activist Feargal Sharkey has said.

The former Undertones singer has been touring the UK highlighting his campaign to clean up waterways, and to support Labour candidates in next month’s General Election.

Mr Sharkey, who is the president of Labour’s Environment Campaign, SERA, said he had heard complaints about water pollution in every area he had visited in recent weeks.

He has called for a public inquiry into what he says is a crisis, saying every river in England is polluted.

“People are utterly fed up, outraged and despondent about the state of rivers and seas,” he told the PA news agency.

“Families are now worried about taking their children to the beach this summer.”

Mr Sharkey is hugely critical of the water companies for their handling of pollution and speaks out against the salaries and bonuses paid to executives in the industry.

He met up this week with fellow musicians ex-Blur drummer Dave Rowntree and Tom Gray, who founded Gomez, who are both standing for the Labour Party in the upcoming election.

Rowntree is standing in Mid-Sussex, which is currently held by the Conservatives, and Gray is taking on the Greens in the Brighton Pavilion seat.

The three met up in Brighton, where Mr Sharkey spoke at the annual conference of Unison.

“If they could only let us musicians sort out the mess, we would actually do something about it,” he said.