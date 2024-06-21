TUV’s General Election manifesto at a glance

The TUV places its long-stated desire to remove post-Brexit trade barriers in the Irish Sea front and centre of its Restore the Union manifesto.

Here, the PA news agency examines what the party is proposing as a replacement system to govern the movement of goods and also looks at other policy commitments in the 30-page document.

– Post Brexit trade

The TUV claims post-Brexit trading arrangements struck between the UK and EU – the Northern Ireland Protocol and its successor, the Windsor Framework – have inflicted significant damage on the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom. It calls them a “dynamo” for Irish unification.

It says Northern Ireland has been left as “condominium”, ruled in part by UK laws and in part by EU laws, leaving the citizens of the region disenfranchised and without a say on laws that govern them.

The party’s alternative is a system of “mutual recognition” whereby the EU and UK agree to check goods entering the other’s jurisdiction.

Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib (left) and TUV leader Jim Allister (David Young/PA)

It says this would protect the integrity of the EU single market, avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, while not “disenfranchising a single person”.

The manifesto says: “Developed from within the EU, mutual enforcement provides a means of managing the border that involves the UK requiring, through its own legislation, that goods made in the UK for consumption in the Republic of Ireland must be built to Republic of Ireland standards, and the Republic requiring, through its legislation, that goods made in the Republic for sale in the UK must be made to UK standards.”

– Immigration

The TUV says it agrees with Reform UK’s policies on migration.

These include introducing a freeze on non-essential immigration; leaving the European Convention on Human Rights; and raising employer National Insurance rates for foreign workers to 20%.

– Economy

The party also adopts many of Reform UK’s policies on the economy, including raising the starting threshold for paying basic income tax to £20,000; significant reductions to stamp duty rates; and cutting corporation tax from 25% to 15% over three years.

The TUV is also pressing for an increase in Treasury funding to Northern Ireland, although it makes clear any changes to the allocation model must be accompanied by “self help” from Stormont in the form of steps to cut “squander and waste”.

– Devolution

In respect of the return of devolved government at Stormont, the TUV claims the system is “fast falling into its dysfunctional routine”. It says its default position is a preference for direct rule from Westminster rather than “Sinn Fein rule from Stormont”.

Baroness Kate Hoey attends the TUV manifesto launch at Dunsilly Hotel in Co Antrim (David young/PA)

– Life and family

The TUV says it will “stand up, unashamedly, for traditional family values”.

The manifesto claims the “attack” on gender identity is the latest target of “agitators determined to rip apart the fabric of society”.

It adds: “TUV’s moral compass means we remain resolute in opposing terrorists in government, amnesty for terrorists, destruction of the unborn and the dilution of marriage and gender identity as determined at birth.”

The party also makes clear it opposes euthanasia.

“We believe in the sanctity of life,” the manifesto adds.

“In the new parliament, especially if Labour wins, these will all be major issues.”

– Tourism

The TUV wants an end to the international marketing of Northern Ireland as part of an all-island offering, saying the approach is “nonsensical” and is hampering the growth of the local tourism sector.

The party says more should be done to promote Twelfth of July loyal order parading events as a tourist attraction and is also calling for the creation of a rail link from Belfast International Airport.

– Sport

The TUV wants Stormont to “pull the plug” on the planned redevelopment of the west Belfast GAA stadium at Casement Park, claiming the project is resulting in a “squander” of public money.