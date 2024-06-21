Rise in spirits excise duty has cost Treasury more than £100m – whisky body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rise in spirits excise duty has cost Treasury more than £100m – whisky body

By Press Association
The Scotch Whisky Association said a 10.1% increase in spirits excise duty has led to a fall in tax revenue (David Cheskin/PA)
The Scotch Whisky Association said a 10.1% increase in spirits excise duty has led to a fall in tax revenue (David Cheskin/PA)

A body that campaigns for Scotch whisky producers has called on the next government to reverse last year’s increase in duty on spirits, saying it has “backfired” and cost the Treasury more than £100 million.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said tax revenues on sales of spirits had fallen by £108 million in the period from August 2023 to March 2024, compared with the same period the year before.

It blamed the drop on the 10.1% increase in excise duty that came into force in August, which it described as the biggest such rise for more than 40 years.

It said the UK has the highest level of duty on spirits in the G7, and called on the next government to rule out further increases and bring excise duty into line with the European average over the course of the parliament.

Graeme Littlejohn, director of strategy and communications at the SWA, said: “Month by month it becomes more clear that the double-digit tax hike on Scotch whisky and other spirits has backfired.

“It slowed the fall of inflation and has reduced revenue by over £100 million.

“With all political parties ‘going for growth’ in this election campaign, the first budget of the new parliament should start to unwind this damaging tax increase and reduce the tax burden on Scotland’s national drink.”

According to the SWA, tax accounts for around three quarters of the price of a bottle of Scotch.

His Majesty’s Treasury was contacted for comment, but said it was unable to do so in the run-up to an election.