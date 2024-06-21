Farage stands by comment describing Tate as ‘important voice’ for men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farage stands by comment describing Tate as ‘important voice’ for men

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Tim Markland/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Tim Markland/PA)

Nigel Farage has stood by his comment describing Andrew Tate as an “important voice” for men as he greeted supporters in Clacton-on-Sea.

The Reform UK leader had praised Tate while speaking on the Strike It Big podcast in February for defending “male culture” and said the “jury is out” on investigations into the influencer, The Guardian reported.

Since December 2022, Tate has faced charges in Romania of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, which he denies.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arriving in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arriving in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

Asked whether Tate was an “important voice” for men as he was leaving a meeting with supporters, Mr Farage told the PA news agency: “He’s got a massive following and that shows you how big the gap is.

“I mean, clearly he’s facing some serious allegations and has said some things that are difficult to level with, but the fact that he’s got the following shows you how big the gap is.”

Mr Farage did not specify what “gap” he was referring to.

The Reform leader went on to take a punt on an arcade machine in front of journalists after the event, which took place near Clacton pier.

Asked by French news channel BFM TV if he was hopeful of winning in Clacton, Mr Farage said: “I hope so, but never take anything in life for granted.”

Mr Farage appeared to be popular with disaffected Tory voters who praised him for speaking “sense” and being tough on immigration.

Ron Fry, 80, had been a Conservative member for 20 years but left the party last year because of its “failures on so many fronts”.

The retired engineer said he voted Conservative at every election but will break the habit on July 4 – by backing Reform UK.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage playing a 2p machine in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, while on the General Election campaign trail
Nigel Farage playing a 2p machine in Clacton-on-Sea while on the General Election campaign trail (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Fry, from neighbouring Kirby Cross, said: “Farage speaks sense. I understand what he’s saying.

“I completely agree with him on his policies. What things are there not to vote for?

“Over the last four years, we’ve been told that the government wants to reduce immigration to the tens of thousands.

“But the numbers haven’t come down. That’s a massive failure, we did not vote for that, we cannot keep up with it.

“It’s having a massive effect. It’s not our country any more.”

June Rickwood, 78, will also be backing Mr Farage despite voting for the Conservatives in 2019.

The retired retail worker said: “I was disappointed by Boris Johnson.

“I’ll have to (vote for Farage) because the others aren’t much good for working people.”

Ms Rickwood said she is from a “Labour family” and has voted for the party at every election since 2010, but will not be backing Sir Keir Starmer’s party because he is an atheist and she is a Catholic.

Zak Gore, 22, said he was atypical for his generation in liking Reform UK.

The father of one, who works for Mercedes, said: “I like him, he’s for the working people.

“I’m pretty old school because I was raised by my grandparents.

“I would rather follow in their footsteps.

“The fact that he wants to put background checks on people coming into the country is good.

“We need someone to stand up for the country.

“We need something different.”

Anne and Tony Grant voted Remain in the 2016 EU referendum and were sceptical about Mr Farage’s campaign in Clacton.

Mrs Grant, 64, said: “I will not be voting for Farage.

“This is a poor area.

“Why is he coming down here?

“Using us poor people and exaggerating things so people have hope, so people cannot see the truth.”

Her husband, a 68-year-old retired boxing coach, interrupted to say: “He thinks he’s a comedian.”