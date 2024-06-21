Nigel Farage says he ‘admired’ Putin for ‘control of running Russia’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Nigel Farage says he ‘admired’ Putin for ‘control of running Russia’

By Press Association
The Reform UK leader was appearing on The Panorama Interviews with Nick Robinson series (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
The Reform UK leader was appearing on The Panorama Interviews with Nick Robinson series (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Nigel Farage has said he “admired” Vladmir Putin “as a political operator because he’s managed to take control of running Russia”.

Speaking on a BBC Panorama special programme, which airs on BBC One at 7pm, the Reform UK leader also said the country spent “too much time hyperventilating about” climate change when questioned about his claim that the King had been “dabbling in eco-loony politics”.

When asked about the Russian president, Mr Farage told interviewer Nick Robinson: “I said I disliked him as a person, but I admired him as a political operator because he’s managed to take control of running Russia.”

Mr Putin has served continuously as either Russian president or prime minister since 1999, with elections which have been described as “rigged”.

Mr Farage, a former member of the European Parliament, added: “Right, I’ll tell you what you don’t know, I stood up in the European Parliament in 2014 and I said, and I quote, ‘there will be a war in Ukraine’.

“Why did I say that? It was obvious to me that the ever-eastward expansion of Nato and the European Union was giving this man a reason to his Russian people to say ‘they’re coming for us again’ and to go to war.”

Mr Farage went on to say he had been making similar comments “since the 1990s, ever since the fall of the (Berlin) Wall” and added: “Hang on a second, we provoked this war.

An image of Vladimir Putin is projected onto studio walls as Nigel Farage and Nick Robinson discuss.
Nigel Farage, left, faced questions about his views on Russian president Vladimir Putin, projection, during the interview (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

“It’s, you know, of course it’s his fault – he’s used what we’ve done as an excuse.”

Mr Farage also faced questions about his party’s plans to scrap the net-zero programme.

He said: “Ever since the late 1980s perhaps there’s been a bit of hype around this and I think that perhaps is wrong.

“No wonder we’ve got people spraying Stonehenge with orange powder, because all we ever talk about is fear rather than solutions.”

Mr Robinson asked: “So, is David Attenborough wrong and Nigel Farage is right?”

Mr Farage said: “I’m not arguing the science.”

Questioned about the word “hype”, Mr Farage repeated the word “no” in response.

He also faced questions about comments he made in 2021, when he called the King an “eco-loony”.

Mr Farage told BBC Panorama: “The King, he wasn’t the King then, and I can’t speak ill of the monarch obviously. But he did used to say … He did used to say that carbon dioxide was a pollutant, which I thought was a very stupid comment.”

The Reform UK leader added: “Right, listen, we’ve deindustrialised. Our steelworks close, where do they go? India.

“The same steel gets produced in India under lower environmental standards and then shipped back to us.

“Globally, by closing those steel plants, the amount of CO2 put into the air has gone up.

“All we’ve done is to export the emissions.

“Similarly with coal, there’s an anthracite mine up in Cumbria that could be opened. We’re not going to open it.

“We are overtaxing the North Sea. The Tories have done this, not Labour.”