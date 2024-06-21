In Pictures: Sunak aims to sweet talk voters but it’s far from a piece of cake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Sunak aims to sweet talk voters but it’s far from a piece of cake

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak handed out Bara Brith cake to the media during a visit to a farm shop in Mold on Friday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rishi Sunak handed out Bara Brith cake to the media in Wales today but his campaigning continued to be overshadowed by the scandal around betting allegations.

The Prime Minister faced further questions on gambling by Conservative candidates, failing in his attempts to move on from the scandal during a campaign visit to Wales.

Meanwhile, on a visit north of the border, where he is looking to cement Labour’s resurgence, Sir Keir Starmer rubbished the idea of entering negotiations on another independence referendum if the SNP wins a majority of Scottish seats at the election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is applauded by Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives (left) during a visit to a bathroom supply company near Rhyl
Rishi Sunak sought to move on from the betting row at the Tories’ Welsh manifesto launch (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rishi Sunak handing out Bara Brith cake to the media during a visit to a farm shop in Mold
Mr Sunak handed out Bara Brith cake to the media during a visit to a farm shop (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talking to staff during a visit to a Farm shop on the outskirts of Mold, Wales
The Prime Minister spoke later in the day to staff during the visit on the outskirts of Mold (Aaron Chown/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a visit to Window Supply Company in Bathgate, West Lothian
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, left, and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar toured a window supply company in Bathgate, West Lothian (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer takes a selfie alongside chief operating officer Martin Linden and staff during a visit to Window Supply Company in Bathgate, West Lothian
Sir Keir took the opportunity to take a selfie with staff while promoting Labour’s plans to boost jobs and growth across Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey drawing a charcoal on pastel artwork
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey tried his hand at drawing at Harrogate College in Yorkshire while on the campaign trail (Danny Lawson/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage playing a 2p machine in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
While Reform UK leader Nigel Farage played a 2p machine in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)
Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib and TUV leader Jim Allister with parliamentary election candidates at the TUV manifesto launch at Dunsilly Hotel in Co Antrim
Elsewhere, Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib, on the bench, right, and TUV leader Jim Allister, on the bench centre, launched the TUV manifesto at a hotel in Co Antrim (David Young/PA)
Three men standing in front of the beach at Brighton
And environmental campaigner Feargal Sharkey, centre, met fellow musicians ex-Blur drummer Dave Rowntree, left, and Tom Gray, who founded Gomez – both standing for the Labour Party in the upcoming election – at the Unison annual conference in Brighton, East Sussex (Alan Jones/PA)