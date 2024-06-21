Starmer warns fuel duty freeze is a ‘budget-by-budget issue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Starmer warns fuel duty freeze is a ‘budget-by-budget issue’

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer described fuel duty as a budget-by-budget issue (Peter Byrne/PA)
The “working people” to whom Sir Keir Starmer has referred many times in his election campaign “broadly speaking don’t have the wherewithal to write a big cheque when they get into trouble financially”.

Speaking in Harlow, Essex, the Labour leader said he supports freezing fuel duty but stopped short of guaranteeing a parliament-long freeze as a “budget-by-budget issue”.

When asked about who the “working people” are, Sir Keir told GB News: “Working people are people who work for a living, they pay their national insurance, they pay their income tax and they broadly speaking don’t have the wherewithal to write a big cheque when they get into trouble financially.

“Now that will be many millions of people who don’t have very much in savings.

“It now would actually cover quite a lot of people who do have savings, but, you know, as any working person knows who’s got savings, you work hard, you put those savings aside normally for a car, a holiday, possibly a house or a deposit for yourself or your children, you certainly don’t want to be using that money for energy bills or cost-of-living crises.

“It’s those people who rely on our public services and work for a living and that’s why I’ve said for working people no increase in income tax, in national insurance or VAT – I think they’re already paying too high a price under this Government.”

Sir Keir said his father, who was a toolmaker and worked in a factory, “did feel pretty well all of his life that people looked down on him”.

On council tax, Sir Keir ruled out reforming council tax bands, instead saying: “All of our plans are fully costed, fully funded.”

Council tax banding in England – across categories A to H – is based on property values at April 1, 1991.

It is set locally, based on councils’ revenue and spending plans.

Sir Keir Starmer gestures during an appearance on the BBC
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said said he supports freezing fuel duty but stopped short of guaranteeing a parliament-long freeze (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In 2024, the highest value band H homes in Westminster, central London, pay a £1,946.32 bill, less than some of the below-average value homes in Blackpool (£2,024 for a band C bill)

Early in the General Election campaign, David Phillips of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) described council tax in England as being in an “increasingly absurd situation whereby the council tax that households pay is based on the value of their property relative to others in England on April 1 1991 – a third of a century ago, when Mikhail Gorbachev was president of the Soviet Union and Chesney Hawkes topped the charts with The One And Only”.

Sir Keir told broadcaster Christopher Hope: “I’ll be very straight with you, I’m not going to write five years-worth of budget two or three weeks before the election.”

On fuel duty, the Labour leader said: “We’re very sensitive to this because we know how impactful it is.

“Every year we’ve supported the position of keeping that frozen. It’s a budget-by-budget issue, but I would say to anyone who’s concerned on this, check our track record on this.”