Pro-Palestinian protesters spray red paint on Cambridge graduation building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Pro-Palestinian protesters spray red paint on Cambridge graduation building

By Press Association
Senate House in Cambridge after pro-Palestinian protesters sprayed red paint on the historic building at the University of Cambridge (Jane Woodward/PA)
Senate House in Cambridge after pro-Palestinian protesters sprayed red paint on the historic building at the University of Cambridge (Jane Woodward/PA)

Pro-Palestinian protesters have sprayed red paint on a historic building at the University of Cambridge.

Students and members of the Palestine Action group on Saturday targeted Senate House, a building that has been used for graduation ceremonies since the 18th century.

The group said the action marked the end of an academic year “where the University of Cambridge has funded, enabled and normalised the ongoing Palestinian genocide”.

Senate House in Cambridge after pro-Palestinian protesters sprayed red paint on the historic building at the University of Cambridge
Senate House in Cambridge after pro-Palestinian protesters sprayed red paint on the historic building (Jane Woodward/PA)

It has also accused the university of investing “in weapons companies and research partnerships enabling and normalising the UK/US-backed Palestinian genocide”.

A spokesman for the group said: “Uni administration sit in ivory towers, and don’t bat an eyelid at their involvement in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“The white pillars at Senate House prop up a legacy of white supremacy and colonialism, which continues to this day through investments in and partnerships with arms companies.

“Cambridge’s graduation hall is stained with the blood of Palestinians and now these stains have been made visible.”

A spokesman for the university said they strongly condemned “this act of vandalism”.

Students last month had their graduations at an alternative venue because of a pro-Palestinian sit-in outside Senate House.

Protesters had vowed to continue until a set of demands were met, and chanted: “Let your students graduate; come and negotiate.”

Senate House in Cambridge after pro-Palestinian protesters sprayed red paint on the historic building at the University of Cambridge
Senate House after pro-Palestinian protesters sprayed red paint on the historic building at the University of Cambridge (Jane Woodward/PA)

Cambridge University has previously said it would be “happy to talk with our students and engage with them” but it was “impossible to have a conversation with an anonymous group”.

It is one of many demonstrations to have been held at a UK university, with others held at Oxford, Edinburgh and Liverpool.

Students set up an encampment at the London School of Economics (LSE) on May 14 after a report alleged that LSE has invested £89 million in 137 companies involved in the conflict in Gaza, fossil fuels, the arms industry, or nuclear weapons production.

The university began legal action to remove the group earlier this month and a further hearing in the case will be held at a later date.