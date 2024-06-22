In Pictures: Sir Ed Davey plays chicken as Farage ruffles rivals’ feathers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Sir Ed Davey plays chicken as Farage ruffles rivals’ feathers

By Press Association
Liberal Democrats’ leader Sir Ed Davey holding a chicken (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)
Liberal Democrats’ leader Sir Ed Davey holding a chicken (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

Once again Sir Ed Davey staged an eye-catching stunt at a chicken farm, but the party leaders united to claim Nigel Farage’s remarks about Ukraine were foul play.

The Reform UK leader, while expressing disdain for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, had ruffled feather by claiming the West had started the conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem boss Sir Ed joined in a chorus of disapproval at Mr Farage’s view.

Head shot of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting with representatives of the night-time economy in central London (Benjamin Cremel/PA)
Rishi Sunak sitting at a table with a group of people
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the campaign trail (Benjamin Cremel/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer laughing and pointing at himself
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer attends a coffee morning with members of the Windrush generation (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer sitting at a table with three women
Members of the Windrush generation and Sir Keir Starmer at a school in Vauxhall, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Ed Davey hold a chicken while a flock of chickens run about his feet
Liberal Democrats’ leader Sir Ed Davey (left) during a visit to the Macs Farm in Ditchling, East Sussex (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)
Sir Ed Davey and three children in a field with a flock of chickens
Sir Ed has caught the eye with photo ops throughout the campaign (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer stands with his hands clasped in front of a TV camera
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) speaking to the media (Aaron Chown/PA)

SNP leader John Swinney, Scotland’s First Minister, attended Edinburgh Pride as he pursued votes for his party.

John Swinney wearing a Pride T-shirt and holding a banner with other marchers
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney (centre) during Edinburgh Pride (Jane Barlow/PA)
John Swinney wearing a Pride T-shirt addresses a crowd of people
John Swinney speaks to Pride marchers (Jane Barlow/PA)
John Swinney wearing a Pride T-shirt holds a banner, with two people, which says End Conversion Practices
John Swinney (centre) joins Out for Independence and Edinburgh SNP candidates (Jane Barlow/PA)