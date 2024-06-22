Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan arrive in UK ahead of state visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan arrive in UK ahead of state visit

By Press Association
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan arrive at Stansted Airport (Chris Radurn/PA)
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan arrive at Stansted Airport (Chris Radurn/PA)

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako have arrived in the UK ahead of their official state visit.

The smiling couple landed to sunshine at Stansted Airport in Essex on Saturday afternoon.

A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said the emperor and empress’s visit would not be a political one, and it is hoped it would forge “friendly relations across generations” between Japan’s imperial family and the British royal family.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are both set to attend the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

Emperor Naruhito UK state visit
The couple arrived to sunshine (Chris Radurn/PA)

The banquet takes place the day before Mr Sunak and Sir Keir face one another in a head-to-head TV debate on June 26 – the last of the election campaign.

Emperor Naruhito, ruler of the Chrysanthemum throne, and his wife will spend seven days in the UK in total, carrying out private engagements before the official state visit begins on June 25.