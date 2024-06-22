State handouts offer less dignity than working, Starmer says of benefits outlook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
State handouts offer less dignity than working, Starmer says of benefits outlook

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer’s party is well ahead in the polls with less than two weeks to go until the election (PA)
Benefits offer less dignity to people than earning a living through work, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.

The Labour leader took aim at “handouts from the state” in an op-ed piece for the Sunday Telegraph newspaper, as he continues his charm offensive with voters turning away from the Conservative Party.

The hardened stance on welfare from Sir Keir comes as the latest Savanta opinion poll commissioned by the Telegraph shows Labour retaining its wide electoral lead over the Conservatives.

In his opinion piece for the traditionally Tory-supporting newspaper, Sir Keir said: “Serving the interests of working people means understanding they want success more than state support.

“Yes, this is about aspiration. I know our country is driven by it. Entrepreneurs. Parents working extra hours to give their children security. Young people striving for their first home.

“But it is also about dignity. The Labour mission was built on the pride of working people earning a decent living for themselves.

“We will never turn our back on people who are struggling. But handouts from the state do not nurture the same sense of self-reliant dignity, as a fair wage.”

The latest Savanta poll published has Labour on 42% of the vote, and the Conservatives are on 19%.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK meanwhile are on 16% of the vote, in a poll of 2,103 UK adults conducted between June 19 and 21.

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party is facing fresh allegations around betting (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Conservative party continues to be beset by a scandal around betting on the date of the general election before it became publicly known.

The PA news agency understands the Tories’ chief data officer Nick Mason has taken a leave of absence amid claims he placed bets on the timing of the General Election.

The revelations follow similar allegations levelled against Tony Lee, the party’s director of campaigns, and his wife Laura Saunders, a candidate in the Bristol North West constituency.

Craig Williams, who was the Prime Minister’s parliamentary private secretary and is the Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, has also admitted to putting “a flutter” on the date of the election.