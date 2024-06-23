Farage: ‘Trump learned a lot from me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Farage: ‘Trump learned a lot from me’

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage with former US president Donald Trump (Tia Dufour/The White House/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage with former US president Donald Trump (Tia Dufour/The White House/PA)

Nigel Farage has claimed former US president Donald Trump “learned a lot” from studying his speeches before he ran for office.

Speaking to ITV’s The Leader Interviews – Tonight programme on Sunday evening, the Reform UK leader denied he thought he was Britain’s version of Mr Trump, and said: “I think we’re very different but I think we think the same on many things.”

He added: “He’s learned quite a lot from me, I think it goes both ways … He was watching my speeches in the European Parliament for many years … before he decided to run.”

When asked if the former president had told him this, Mr Farage replied: “I know that to be true.”

Donald Trump fundraiser party – London
Nigel Farage has said that even if he is elected as MP for Clacton, he will still support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign (James Manning/PA)

Mr Farage is close to and has repeatedly praised Mr Trump.

Prior to his decision to join Reform UK earlier this month, the party’s candidate for Clacton had said he planned to help Mr Trump with his presidential campaign this year.

But he has since admitted: “If I’m elected the MP for Clacton, and I’m there every Friday … it’ll become more difficult but not impossible.”

Mr Farage has also doubled down on his claim that the West “provoked” Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

When asked how he would deal with the Russian President, he told ITV: “Well, we’ve tried of course through sanctions to weaken him, but all that’s actually done is drive him into the arms of China.

“He needs to know there’s a threat now, he needs to know, he does need to know, it is so far and no further.

“I think the West historically, up until a few years ago, provoked Putin stupidly.

“I felt the ever, ever eastward expansion of Nato and the European Union was giving Putin a reason to go to war. I guess the question is, what do we do now? And yes, I do support us giving munitions and help to Ukraine but I feel the war is a complete stalemate.

“I think the number of lives being lost is horrific. There have been no sensible, substantive negotiations of any kind and even if negotiations to try and find a peace, to try and find a way through, fail, I think it’s better to have those negotiations than not.”

Mr Farage also told ITV he has an issue with migrants coming to Britain and continuing to speak their own language.

He said: “I have a huge problem with people coming to Britain, not assimilating, maintaining their own languages.

“You know, not mixing in communities. That is a disaster.”