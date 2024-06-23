Party leaders questioned by Big Issue over ending poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Party leaders questioned by Big Issue over ending poverty

By Press Association
The party leaders were asked by the magazine how they would end poverty if elected on July 4 (Big Issue/PA)
The Labour leader has promised there will be no return to austerity if his party wins the General Election.

Sir Keir Starmer told the Big Issue magazine he will be as “bold as Atlee” if he becomes prime minister next month.

The four main party leaders, Conservative Rishi Sunak, Labour’s Sir Keir, the SNP’s John Swinney and Lib Dems’ Sir Ed Davey, were asked by the magazine how they would end poverty if elected on July 4, with Big Issue vendors pitching in with their own questions.

The Labour leader said: “I ran a public service during austerity, I saw the impact of the Tories’ decisions.

“There will be no return to austerity with a Labour government.

“We’ll have a decade of national renewal instead, with ambitious investment and reform.”

The Big Issue said that with 3.8 million people now living in destitution, unable to feed, clothe and keep themselves warm, each party leader was asked what they would do if they encountered a parent, in desperate need, stealing baby formula to feed their child.

“I’d offer to pay it,” said the Labour leader. “The desperation of families around the country should make the Tories feel nothing but shame.”

The Prime Minister said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, and we’ll always support shopkeepers to prevent theft.

“At the same time, we will continue to help parents with the cost of living.”

Sir Ed Davey said: “I’d try to persuade [the parent] not to, obviously.

“Try and find them other help, that would be the best way of doing it.”

John Swinney said: “I’d discreetly offer to pay for the formula as no parent should ever have to face this situation.

“Sadly this is not hypothetical, I meet with my constituents, and people across Scotland, every week who face this kind of hardship.”

Asked how the parties would work to end poverty, the Prime Minister said:  “Work is the best way out of poverty, as Big Issue shows, and our welfare reforms have helped around four million more people move into work since 2010.”

The Labour leader promised an “ambitious, wide-ranging child poverty strategy” and that a Labour government will “give all children in primary school free breakfast, protect renters from arbitrary eviction, slash fuel poverty and ensure work is decent and secure for all.”

Big Issue vendor George Anderson from London asked Mr Sunak why the Tory Government has removed the increase in universal credit, and Josh Clarke from Bristol asked Sir Keir whether a Labour government would turn to abandoned buildings to house homeless people.

Mr Sunak was also asked whether he would rather have coffee with Sir Keir Starmer or Reform’s Nigel Farage, replying: “I’d rather have a coffee with [Big Issue founder] John Bird.”

– The full interviews are in this week’s Big Issue.