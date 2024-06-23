Sunak warns Labour government would be ‘disaster’ as he battles to save campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak warns Labour government would be ‘disaster’ as he battles to save campaign

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting with representatives of the nighttime economy in central London, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Saturday June 22, 2024.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting with representatives of the nighttime economy in central London, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Saturday June 22, 2024.

Rishi Sunak will warn that it would take decades to recover from the “disaster” of a Labour government as he seeks to rally Tories to fight for every vote in the closing stages of the General Election campaign.

The Prime Minister will tell activists they have just 10 days to “take our message to every corner of the United Kingdom” before polls open on July 4.

With the Conservatives still around 20 points behind in the polls and after a bruising few days dominated by allegations about alleged insider betting, Mr Sunak will urge Tories not to “surrender” to Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

The Prime Minister will launch the Scottish Tory manifesto and address a campaign event in London at the start of the last full week of campaigning.

His latest intervention comes with him under pressure from within the Conservative Party to take a tougher stance against those being investigated by the Gambling Commission for betting on the election date.

According to extracts of his speech briefed to the Daily Mail, Mr Sunak will say: “We have ten days to take our message to every corner of the United Kingdom.

“To make the argument that this country needs lower taxes, not £2,000 more taxes for every working family.

“To make the case that a Labour government would be bad for our country, and an unchecked Labour government would be a disaster from which it would take decades to recover.”

Labour has repeatedly denied Tory claims that it is planning to increase taxes on working families.

But Mr Sunak will say: “When a politician won’t tell you what they are going to do, it means that they know you won’t like it.

“All their evasions tell you is that they are going to whack up council tax and a bunch of other taxes.

“And one thing we know about Keir Starmer is that he has no problem going back on his promises. His career is a story of commitments dropped as soon as they became too difficult to keep.

“I tell you this: once you have handed Keir Starmer and Labour a blank cheque, you won’t be able to get it back.”

In an attempt to boost Tory morale, Mr Sunak will say: “’Don’t surrender to Labour. Fight for every vote, fight for our values, fight for our vision of Britain.”

The Conservative campaign has been plunged into a deeper crisis by the gambling controversy, with the party’s chief data officer Nick Mason understood to be taking a leave of absence amid claims he placed bets on the election date.

Director of campaigning Tony Lee has also taken a leave of absence, while Mr Lee’s would-be MP wife Laura Saunders and fellow candidate Craig Williams, who was a parliamentary aide to the Prime Minister, are also under investigation by the Gambling Commission.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Home Secretary James Cleverly said he was not aware of any ministers caught up in the betting row (Lucy North/PA)

With speculation at Westminster about how wide the inquiry might go, Home Secretary James Cleverly faced questions about whether ministers – potentially even in the Cabinet – had placed bets on the surprise summer election.

Asked if ministers had bet on the date, he told the BBC: “Not to my knowledge.”

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove compared the impact of the row with the Partygate scandal.

“It looks like one rule for them and one rule for us,” he told the Sunday Times, adding: “That’s the most potentially damaging thing.”

Mr Gove went on to suggest it was “just not acceptable” for those in a “privileged position” close to the Prime Minister to use what he described as “inside information to make additional money for yourself”.

Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland suggested Mr Sunak should have taken a tougher line and suspend those caught up in the row.

“I do expect everybody to uphold the highest standards,” he told LBC Radio. ”I’m deeply hurt and rather angry that this has happened in the middle of a campaign that is tough enough without things like this to complicate it further.”

Former Tory whip Anne Milton told Times Radio: “Suspension is the right thing to do while people are investigated. It’s harsh … if the allegations are found not to be true, but that is what would happen in any other sphere of work.”

Mr Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will face questions from Sun readers on Monday afternoon in the latest set piece of the election campaign.

Labour is set to focus on health issues, raising concerns about “DIY dentistry” because of a lack of NHS treatment.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “It’s virtually impossible to get a dentist appointment after 14 years of Conservative neglect.

“People are resorting to pulling their own teeth out – DIY dentistry should be the stuff of Charles Dickens’ books, not Britain in 2024.”