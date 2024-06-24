Starmer ‘not in favour’ of gender ideology being taught in schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer ‘not in favour’ of gender ideology being taught in schools

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer says that Labour is opposed to teaching ‘gender ideology’ in schools (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer says that Labour is opposed to teaching ‘gender ideology’ in schools (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is opposed to “gender ideology” being taught in schools.

Asked during a visit to a school in Kettering if he would rip up the ban on teaching children and young people about “gender ideology” at school, he said: “No, I’m not in favour of ideology being taught in our schools on gender.”

The Department for Education’s draft guidance, published last month, states that schools should not teach about the concept of gender identity.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson visited a school in Northamptonshire (Jacob King/PA)

Students should be taught the law on gender reassignment, the revised guidance said, but if asked about the topic of gender identity, schools should “teach the facts about biological sex and not use any materials that present contested views as fact, including the view that gender is a spectrum”.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson has said she wants to stop this being a “political football” or a “culture wars” issue.

Sir Keir last week said he agreed that a woman has a vagina and a man has a penis, marking a shift from his previous comments that 99% of women haven’t got a penis.

Labour has plans to amend the process for changing gender if elected.

It is understood that a medical diagnosis would still be required to apply for a gender recognition certificate but the sign-off would come from one specialist doctor rather than a panel.

The party would remove the need for those who want to change their gender to provide proof they have lived as that gender for two years after diagnosis.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson take part in a student question and answer session during a visit to a school in Northamptonshire (Jacob King/PA)

Instead, they would introduce a two-year “reflection period” after the application for the certificate.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Labour will modernise, simplify and reform the intrusive and outdated gender recognition law to a new process. We will remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition and acceptance; while retaining the need for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria from a specialist doctor, enabling access to the healthcare pathway.

“Labour is proud of our Equality Act and the rights and protections it affords women; we will continue to support the implementation of its single-sex exceptions.

“Britain is a reasonable and tolerant society where most people know that there are a small number of individuals who do not identify with the gender that they were born into.

“Labour’s plans will protect single-sex spaces, treat everybody with respect and dignity, maintain the existing two-year timeframe for gender recognition, and ensure that robust provisions are in place to protect legitimate applications.”