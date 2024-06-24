Jeremy Hunt deletes photo of wife’s postal ballot amid rule-breaking claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Jeremy Hunt deletes photo of wife’s postal ballot amid rule-breaking claims

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt shared a photo of his wife casting a vote for the Tories (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jeremy Hunt shared a photo of his wife’s postal ballot on social media before deleting it amid claims of potential rule-breaking.

The Chancellor on Sunday posted a picture on X, formerly twitter, of his wife with a pen hovering over the box next to his name in the Godalming and Ash constituency he is contesting.

The caption read: “Marriage safe … got the wife’s vote.”

But he later removed the post as social media users flagged guidance from the Electoral Commission about sharing information about how somebody votes.

A spokesman for the election watchdog said: “Every voter has the right to vote in private.

Jeremy Hunt's wife Lucia Hunt, wearing a pink shirt, speaks to two women
The Chancellor’s wife Lucia Hunt (middle) on the campaign trail in Fordham, Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)

“The secrecy of the ballot is fundamental to our voting process and is protected in law.

“The law allows a postal voter to take a picture of their own postal ballot paper and publicise it (including via social media).

“It is an offence to pressurise or induce a postal voter, or indeed any voter, to make their information available.

“It can also be an offence to obtain and share information about how someone else has voted.

“These laws are enforced by the police.”

The Chancellor is facing significant pressure from the Liberal Democrats in the redrawn constituency of Godalming and Ash at the General Election on July 4.

He has represented South West Surrey since 2005, winning a majority of 8,817 in 2019.

Last week he said his seat was “too close to call” and that the Conservatives are not pretending that the party winning the election was “the most likely outcome”.

Contesting Godalming and Ash are Mr Hunt, the Lib Dems’ Paul Follows, Reform UK’s Graham Drage, Ruby Tucker of the Green Party, Labour’s James Walsh and Harriet Williams of the Women’s Equality Party.