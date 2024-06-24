Abuse of trust by Tory figures is unforgiveable, says party candidate Cracknell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Abuse of trust by Tory figures is unforgiveable, says party candidate Cracknell

By Press Association
Olympic rower-turned-Conservative candidate James Cracknell attacked his own party in a video on Facebook (Adam Davy/PA)
Olympic rower-turned-Conservative candidate James Cracknell attacked his own party in a video on Facebook (Adam Davy/PA)

The Conservative Party is a “shower of shit”, former Olympic rower and Tory candidate James Cracknell has said in a campaign video.

The double Olympic gold medallist posted a video to his Facebook page in which he strongly criticised his own party, but insisted he still believed “the Conservative way is the best for the country”.

He said: “Two weeks out from the Olympics and if we are competing against the Conservative Party, my teammates and I would be saying they are a shower of shit.”

In an apparent reference to the gambling scandal engulfing the Tory campaign, he added: “And if one of my teammates got caught for cheating, they’d be dead to me.

POLITICS Election Polls
(PA Graphics)

“That abuse of trust is unforgiveable.”

His comments follow further revelations over the weekend that the Conservative Party’s chief data officer Nick Mason has taken a leave of absence amid claims he placed bets on the election date, along with campaigning director Tony Lee.

Mr Lee’s wife, Tory candidate Laura Saunders, and the Prime Minister’s former parliamentary aide, Craig Williams, are also under investigation by the Gambling Commission.

Explaining why he was still campaigning despite his negative view of his own party, Mr Cracknell said: “I believe the Conservative way is the best for the country. Freedom to succeed, protecting our national security, and personal responsibility.

“If any party deserves to have the Union jack on its literature, it’s the Conservative Party, and if any candidate should have it on their shoulders, it’s me, because I’ve been there.”

Mr Cracknell is contesting Colchester after the previous MP, Conservative Will Quince, decided to leave Parliament after nine years as its representative.

Colchester was held by the Liberal Democrats between 1997 and 2015, before Mr Quince won it for the Conservatives. In 2019, he secured a majority of more than 9,000 votes, but polls suggest Labour could be on course to win the seat.

Mr Cracknell promised to be “a fresh voice” who “isn’t afraid to challenge, isn’t going to take a backward step, and that isn’t afraid to drive the Conservative Party, the right party, back to where it should be”.