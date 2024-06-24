In Pictures: Davey cleans up on campaign trail as manifesto launches continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Davey cleans up on campaign trail as manifesto launches continue

By Press Association
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey washes an ambulance during a visit to Wimbledon Ambulance Station (Jeff Moore/PA)
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey washes an ambulance during a visit to Wimbledon Ambulance Station (Jeff Moore/PA)

Rishi Sunak launched the Scottish Conservatives’ manifesto on Monday as he tried to get his election campaign back on track after another difficult weekend.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was in Northamptonshire as he visited a school and a football club, while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey stopped off at an ambulance station to highlight the state of A&E departments in hospitals across England.

Elsewhere, it was the DUP’s turn for a manifesto launch, while Nigel Farage addressed a crowd from the top of a double-decker bus as the General Election campaign trail took the Reform UK leader to Kent.

Sir Ed Davey looks through an ambulance window after cleaning the vehicle
Sir Ed Davey helped clean an ambulance as the Lib Dems turned their election focus to the NHS (Jeff Moore/PA)
Sir Ed Davey talks to staff during a visit to Wimbledon Ambulance Station
Sir Ed talked to staff about the state of the NHS during a visit to Wimbledon Ambulance Station (Jeff Moore/PA)
Pupils stand behind Sir Keir Starmer as he speaks into a microphone during a visit to a school in Northamptonshire
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited a school in Northamptonshire as he continued on the campaign trail (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer and Labour parliamentary candidate for Kettering Rosie Wrighting pose for a selfie during a visit to a school in Northamptonshire
Sir Keir and Labour parliamentary candidate for Kettering Rosie Wrighting posed for a selfie during a visit to the school in Northamptonshire (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer addresses a crowd at Northampton Town Football Club
Later, Sir Keir continued his campaigning with a visit to Northampton Town Football Club (Jacob King/PA)
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding a copy of the party's manifesto
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross for the launch of the Scottish Conservative Party’s General Election manifesto (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rishi Sunak drinking from a cup
The Prime Minister had just enough time to pause for a cuppa as he hit the election campaign trail in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage poses for a selfie
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was in Maidstone, Kent, on Monday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking on top of a double-decker bus in Maidstone, Kent
Mr Farage spoke to a crowd from the top of a double-decker bus (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Nigel Farage points to a blown-up version of a newspaper front page while standing on top of a double-decker bus
The Reform UK leader pointed to a scaled-up version of a newspaper front page as he ramped up his row with former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
DUP election candidates holding campaign posters featuring their faces at the launch of the party's manifesto
DUP leader Gavin Robinson joined other Westminster candidates at the launch of the party’s manifesto (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Gavin Robinson raises his hands in the air after speaking at the party's manifesto launch
Mr Robinson urged against voting for smaller parties ‘who can’t win’ as he launched the DUP manifesto (Liam McBurney/PA)