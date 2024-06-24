Fact check: What a ‘supermajority’ is, and immigration returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Fact check: What a ‘supermajority’ is, and immigration returns

By Press Association
Some Conservatives have said Labour could get a ‘supermajority’ (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
This summary of claims from the campaign trail has been compiled by Full Fact, the UK’s largest fact checking organisation working to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information, as part of the PA news agency’s Election Check 24.

What is a ‘supermajority’?

A new term has entered the general election lexicon as campaigning intensifies, with some predicting a Labour “supermajority” in the House of Commons after 4 July.

The word appears to have entered common parlance, with defence secretary Grant Shapps using it earlier this month, and the front page of the Daily Mail and a BBC Question Time special among the places we’ve seen it in recent days.

But the term “supermajority” has no specific meaning in the UK parliamentary system.

The Institute for Government has argued that, in parliamentary terms, the difference between a majority of 80 seats (which the Conservative party won in the 2019 election) and a 200-seat majority is “not material”.

And the Electoral Reform Society says a party with a majority of just one can legislate on anything it likes, as long as it can keep its backbenchers “in line”.

The term may have gained traction in the UK because it is a genuine part of the US federal system. There, a supermajority is a qualified majority of two thirds.

In the US there are several significant legislative actions that require a supermajority vote in either the House of Representatives or Senate, such as impeaching the president, declaring a president incapable of serving under the 25th Amendment or amending the constitution. Some other parliaments also require a qualified majority before constitutional changes can take effect.

In the UK, there are no such rules, but the relative number of seats won by the government and opposition parties does have some practical implications.

The number of seats can affect how many select committee chairs, and members, a party holds. And winning fewer seats as an opposition party can come with a financial cost, because the formula used to allocate ‘Short Money’ funding to opposition parties is linked to the number of seats they win.

Immigration returns

Talking about “people that don’t have a right to be here” on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Labour shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson claimed: “Returns have fallen through the floor.”

It’s unclear what she meant by this, however, as the total number of people without the legal right to stay in the UK who have been returned to another country—whether on a voluntary or enforced basis—has risen recently.

In the year ending March 2024 there were 7,016 enforced returns (up 70% year-on-year) and 21,171 voluntary returns (up 65% year-on-year).

However while these figures have steadily risen over the last few years, the two combined were higher prior to 2019.

It’s important to remember that the changing number of returns doesn’t necessarily reflect the proportion of people ineligible to be here who were removed. Nor does it tell us how many people were being deterred or prevented from illegally entering or remaining in the UK.

Election Check 24