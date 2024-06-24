Rishi Sunak claims migrants ‘queuing up in Calais’ for Labour government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak claims migrants ‘queuing up in Calais’ for Labour government

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak has claimed migrants are “queuing up in Calais” waiting for a Labour government so they can come to the UK.

He told The Sun’s Never Mind The Ballots leaders’ event that if Sir Keir Starmer becomes prime minister, illegal migrants will not be on the way to Rwanda as they would be under his own plan, but “on our streets putting pressure on public services”.

The Prime Minister added: “By the way, I can tell you now they are queuing up in Calais waiting for a Starmer government so they can come here and stay here.”

The audience applauded his response.

Immigration cropped up repeatedly during the event, which saw the leaders separately interviewed by The Sun’s Harry Cole in front of a live audience who asked questions.

Mr Sunak defended his migration policy and said a Labour government would “release everyone we’ve detained” and “leave them out on the streets”.

Sir Keir said the backlog of asylum claims would double by the end of the year if the Conservatives were re-elected.

“There are 50,000 people not being processed. If we carry on with Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister it will get to 100,000 by the end of the year,” the Labour leader said.

POLITICS Election Polls
(PA Graphics)

He added that it was “outrageous” to pay hotel bills to accommodate people who are not being processed.

Mr Sunak acknowledged “the numbers were too high” when discussing legal migration, but declined to say who was responsible.

He said: “So we’ve got on and delivered lower migration. I’m not going to defend the levels that I inherited because they were just too high.”

Asked who was to blame for the figures, Mr Sunak said “I’ve been Prime Minister for 18 months”. He was then asked if it was Liz Truss or Boris Johnson’s fault, and replied: “The numbers were too high.”