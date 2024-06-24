Shadow health secretary considered using private healthcare after finding lump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shadow health secretary considered using private healthcare after finding lump

By Press Association
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he considered using private healthcare during a recent health scare.
Labour’s shadow health secretary has said he considered using private healthcare after finding a suspicious lump.

Wes Streeting, who underwent treatment for cancer in 2021, told ITV1’s Peston that, on being told recently that he needed to have a scan, his first thought had been how long the referral would take.

He said: “I was absolutely terrified and I think psychologically I gave myself, or gave the NHS, a month, and I thought to myself if the NHS can’t see me within a month, then I’m going to seriously consider paying to go private.

“I never, ever thought those words would cross my lips, I never thought that thought would cross my mind, but I think that’s the choice that lots of people around the country have been forced to make.

“Now, in the end the NHS could see me within a month and I’m all fine and no-one needs to worry. But I don’t judge people who’ve made a different choice.”

The question of private healthcare has been raised several times during the General Election campaign after Sir Keir Starmer said he would not pay to go private if he or a loved one faced a long wait for NHS treatment, while Rishi Sunak said he would.

Asked again about his statement on Monday, the Labour leader told The Sun’s Never Mind The Ballots show: “Waiting lists are now, what, nearly eight million, it’s absolutely shocking numbers, and the idea that the person who wants to be prime minister of this country would say it’s my responsibility – it will be, it’s not my mess, but it will be my responsibility to deal with it – is going to say to the nation I’m going to get your waiting lists down but in the meantime I’m going to jump the queue.”

Labour has previously said it would use the private sector to treat NHS patients in the short term to get waiting lists down.

Mr Streeting said: “What I am angry about is that it’s only those with the financial means that can access that capacity of a private sector.

“And that’s why we feel strongly that where there is spare capacity in the short to medium term, as we rebuild capacity in the NHS, we will use the independent sector to get waiting lists down faster.”