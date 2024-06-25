Fact check: Plans to enforce National Service have not yet been developed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Plans to enforce National Service have not yet been developed

By Press Association
The Conservative manifesto makes clear a Royal Commission would be established to design the scheme (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Liberal Democrats posted an image showing a declined contactless card payment to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, on June 21.

It included a superimposed fake error message blaming the blocked payment on “Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party”.

As a caption, both posts said: “Confirmed: Do his national service or Rishi Sunak will take your bank card, your driver’s licence and your future.”

Evaluation

The Conservative Party has announced a new model of national service as part of the election campaign, but there have been no specific measures released on enforcing the policy.

The example of driving licences was suggested by Mr Sunak on a special edition of the BBC’s Question Time, in which he also told host Fiona Bruce that this would not include the seizure of personal bank cards.

The facts

The Conservative manifesto mentions “mandatory National Service for all school leavers at 18” on page 4, clarifying later in the document that it would involve either volunteering for one weekend a month for a year or military service in “the armed forces or cyber defence”.

The Conservative manifesto makes clear that “a Royal Commission” would be established “to design” the scheme.

There have been no set decisions taken on the form of national service, let alone any legislation enshrining a system of incentives or disincentives for participation.

The question of incentivisation was raised by a member of the public during a special edition of Question Time shown on June 20.

Mr Sunak said that although military work “is optional”, doing some form of national service “will be compulsory”.

To enforce participation, Mr Sunak suggested there would be “a set of sanctions and incentives, and we will look at the models that are existing around Europe to get the appropriate mix – there’s a range of different options that exist … whether that’s looking at driving licences, other access to finance, all sorts of other things”.

Presenter Fiona Bruce asked if “access to finance” meant taking away the bank cards of people who refused to serve.

“No, no, there’s lots of different models,” said Mr Sunak, before repeating that the Royal Commission would be asked to recommend options before they could be implemented by the government.

The Liberal Democrats have been contacted for comment.

Links

Post by @LibDems on X (archived)

Post by @libdems on Instagram (archived)

The Conservative and Unionist Manifesto 2024 (archived page and PDF)

Question Time – 2024: Leaders’ Special on BBC iPlayer (archived clip)

Election Check 24