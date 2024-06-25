Performance against cancer waiting time target falls

Performance against a cancer waiting time target has fallen slightly in the latest quarterly data for Scotland’s NHS.

Public Health Scotland’s figures show that between January 1 and the end of March, the targets for the 31-day standard for initial treatment or the 62-day standard for urgent referrals were not met.

Figures for the 31-day standard remained unchanged from the previous quarter at 94.1% of patients, just below the target of 95%.

Performance against the 62-day treatment standard was at 70.4%, down from 71.1% in the previous quarter. The target is 95%.

Ten Scottish health boards met the 31-day standard but none met the 62-day standard.

The Scottish Government said more patients are being seen than pre-pandemic and pressure on operating theatres is affecting the 62-day standard.

A Government spokesperson said: “Our NHS remains under pressure – this is reflected in the fact that we’re treating more patients on 62 and 31-day pathways than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The continued demand on our NHS, particularly on diagnostics and theatre capacity, is affecting the performance on the 62-day standard.

“While the 31-day standard was narrowly missed this quarter, the median wait for treatment was four days.

“To support cancer performance, a further £11.3 million of cancer waiting times funding has been made available in 2024/25.

“In addition to this, an initial investment of £30 million has been provided to target reductions to the national backlogs that built up throughout the pandemic.

“Over £1.2 million of this funding has been directed towards diagnostics and treatment for patients referred with an urgent suspicion of cancer, in order to reduce waiting lists.”