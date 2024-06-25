Opinion poll round-up with nine days to go until the General Election

Three opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, all of which show Labour sustaining a large lead over the Conservatives but put Reform either behind or slightly in front of the Tories.

A poll by More in Common, carried out online from June 21-23 among 2,046 adults in Britain, gives Labour a 16-percentage point lead.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservative 25%, Reform 15%, Liberal Democrats 10%, Green 5%, SNP 2% and other parties 2%.

(PA Graphics)

The latest poll by Redfield & Wilton, carried out online from June 21-24 among 10,000 adults in Britain, puts Labour 23 points in front of Reform and 24 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 42%, Reform 19%, Conservative 18%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 6%, SNP 3% and other parties 2%.

Finally, a poll by Deltapoll, carried out online from June 21-24 among 1,568 adults in Britain, has Labour 24 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 43%, Conservative 19%, Reform 15%, Lib Dems 13%, Green 5%, SNP 2%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

An average of all polls with survey work completed during the seven days to June 25 puts Labour on 41%, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 20%, followed by Reform on 17%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 6%.

Reform are up on the figures for the previous week while all other parties are unchanged, with the averages for the seven days to June 18 being Labour 41%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.