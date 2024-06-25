Starmer reveals his children are ‘worried’ about possible Number 10 move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer reveals his children are ‘worried’ about possible Number 10 move

By Press Association
Sir Keir and Lady Victoria Starmer have shielded their children from the public eye in an effort to give them as normal a life as possible (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer’s children will move into Downing Street with him if he wins the election but are “worried” about the prospect, the Labour leader has said.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, Sir Keir said he and his wife Victoria would “fiercely protect” their teenage children’s privacy, but admitted he and they were still worried about the impact of a possible move to Number 10.

He said: “They are worried, if I’m honest. They are worried about it, because, I think any parent would understand this, if you are a teenage child you don’t want things to change.

“You’ve got things set up at home exactly as you want them, you’ve got your friends, you’ve got your routines and you’re got your first little bits of independence, what you do after school.

“It may not be a big thing but it’s the first (time), you can do what you want with your friends after school for a limited amount of time, whatever it may be. All of that, I can see deep down they are worried this could change.”

Sir Keir and Lady Victoria have tried to shield his 13-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son from the public eye, keeping them out of photographs and never naming them in public in an effort to make their lives as normal as possible.

As parents, he said, their “guiding star” for their children had been ensuring they were “happy and confident”, adding: “As long as they are happy, as long as they are confident, then I’m smiling and that guides us in the decisions we make for them.

“But I wouldn’t be being straight for them if I didn’t say I’m worried about the impact and, inside, I think they are.”

Sir Keir confirmed that the family would all live together in Downing Street if he became prime minister, and added that his children would probably “ramp up their campaign” for a family dog to make up for the changes to their lives.