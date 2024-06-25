Drug treatment waiting times meet national target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Drug treatment waiting times meet national target

By Press Association
The target is for first treatment to take place within three weeks in 90% of cases (PA)
The target is for first treatment to take place within three weeks in 90% of cases (PA)

Drug and alcohol treatment waiting times have met the national target set by the Scottish Government, figures show.

Public Health Scotland data shows that in the quarter to March 31, 7,622 people were referred to treatment services.

Of those, 7,007 received their first treatment within three weeks – equivalent to 91.9%.

That was an increase from the previous quarter, when the figure was 90.6%.

The Scottish Government target is for first treatment to take place within three weeks in 90% of cases.

Despite meeting the standard nationally, five health boards missed the target – Highland, Lothian, Forth Valley, the Western Isles and Orkney.

Drugs minister Christina McKelvie said: “The waiting times standard was met nationally, with the majority of health boards attaining or exceeding it.

“We will continue to engage with Alcohol and Drug Partnerships that did not achieve the standard to drive up performance and support substance users.

“My focus is on taking action to save and improve lives now as part of our £250 million national mission.”

Of the referrals, the majority (51.2%) was for alcohol use, while 36.3% was for drugs and 12.5% was as a result of co-dependency.