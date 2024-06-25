Fact check: Former Nato chief did not say EU expansion ‘provoked’ Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: Former Nato chief did not say EU expansion ‘provoked’ Putin

By Press Association
Lord Robertson has criticised Mr Farage’s position (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lord Robertson has criticised Mr Farage’s position (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nigel Farage said the expansion of Nato and the EU “provoked” Russian president Vladimir Putin into invading Ukraine.

In a speech on June 24, the Reform UK leader addressed those comments, and claimed they were supported by the views of Lord Robertson, the former Secretary General of Nato.

Evaluation

Lord Robertson had previously said of President Putin, in an interview with the New Statesman, that: “[he’s] not bothered about Nato, or Nato enlargement”.

He also said: “The whole Ukraine crisis started with the offer of an [EU] accession agreement to Ukraine [in 2014].”

However, Lord Robertson added that the EU was “not at fault”, and has since said that Mr Farage is “parroting the Kremlin Line”.

The facts

In a speech broadcast on X, formally known as Twitter, on June 24, the Reform UK leader Nigel Farage discussed comments he had previously made in an interview with the BBC’s Panorama, in which he said that the expansion of Nato and the EU “provoked” President Putin into invading Ukraine.

During his speech, Mr Farage said: “George Robertson, the former Secretary General of Nato, said a few months ago that the EU’s accession agreement to Ukraine was a mistake that was used by Putin.”

George Robertson – Lord Robertson of Port Ellen – was Secretary General of Nato between 1999 and 2003.

In an interview with the New Statesman earlier this year, Lord Robertson dismissed the idea that Nato expansion in eastern Europe was the reason that Putin invaded Ukraine.

He said: “[Putin]’s not bothered about Nato, or Nato enlargement. He’s bothered by the European Union. The whole Ukraine crisis started with the offer of an [EU] accession agreement to Ukraine [in 2014].”

The article states that Lord Robertson added the caveat that: “the EU was not at fault because accession was what Ukraine, as a sovereign nation, wanted”.

In a BBC article published since the Panorama interview – and before Mr Farage’s speech – Lord Robertson said Mr Farage was “parroting the Kremlin Line”, and “producing new excuses for the brutal, unprovoked attack”.

He added: “Saying that we provoked Russia is like saying that if you buy a burglar alarm, in some way you provoke burglars.”

Reform UK was approached to clarify Mr Farage’s comments.

Links

BBC – Rivals attack Farage for saying West provoked Ukraine war (archived)

X: GB News – Nigel Farage: “I would never ever defend Putin.” (archived)

Claim (archived post and video)

UK Parliament: MPs and Lords – Lord Robertson of Port Ellen (archived)

The New Statesman – George Robertson: Why Russia fears the European Union (archived)


Election Check 24