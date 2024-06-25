Labour’s GB Energy plans will not tackle unfairness, claims Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour’s GB Energy plans will not tackle unfairness, claims Forbes

By Press Association
Kate Forbes made the comments while visiting a wind farm in East Lothian (PA)
Kate Forbes made the comments while visiting a wind farm in East Lothian (PA)

Labour’s proposals for GB Energy remain unclear and will not tackle “unfairness” in the energy market, Scottish Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has said.

Ms Forbes made the comments as she visited Aikengall community wind farm in East Lothian on Tuesday.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has pledged to create a publicly-owned energy company headquartered in Scotland, saying this would deliver 69,000 jobs and make Scotland a global leader in clean energy.

Speaking to journalists at the wind farm, Ms Forbes said GB Energy “seems to be all things to all men and women”.

She added: “We await the details. First it was going to be an energy company, now it’s an investment arm.

Kate Forbes gesturing with her hands while speaking
Kate Forbes claimed there is confusion around how Labour’s GB Energy will operate (PA)

“The problem for developers and for government is actually having the clarity on what GB Energy will mean.

“In July this year households in Scotland will be paying £300 – even with the energy price cap – more than they were two years ago.

“We’re surrounded here by the supply and the production of clean, green energy.

“There’s an unfairness there and I don’t see any proposals around GB Energy actually tackling that unfairness.”

Ms Forbes was also asked about the proposed wind farm off the coast of East Lothian called Berwick Bank, which would have up to 307 turbines.

SSE has said it missed a deadline for a UK Government scheme to supply the National Grid due to Scottish ministers not granting approval for Berwick Bank.

First Minister’s Questions
Anas Sarwar has said his opponents are ‘deliberately confused’ about Labour’s plans for GB Energy (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Deputy First Minister said some developers have had positive experiences of the Scottish planning process, adding: “Often the developer will be engaging with all three tiers of government.

“We need to make sure that all three are working together and able to respond to them quickly.”

At the weekend, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said his opponents are “deliberately confused” about the proposals for GB Energy.

He said: “We will make the investments in the offshore wind, onshore wind, which will be investments, for example, on the turbines.

“Those turbines will generate energy that will produce profits and the fruits of that profit won’t got to Norway, won’t go to Denmark to fund their public services – the fruits of that profit will stay here in Scotland and the UK.”

He said those profits would bring down people’s bills, grow the economy, create jobs and deliver energy security.