Scottish Government ‘utterly focused’ on dualling A9, says Swinney

By Press Association
John Swinney has convened a cross-party meeting on the dualling of the A9 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government is “utterly focused” on the dualling of the A9, the First Minister has said, following a cross-party meeting in Holyrood.

Campaigners and opposition politicians have long criticised the project to fully dual the road between Perth and Inverness in a drive for greater safety.

John Swinney met with MSPs from other parties and campaigner Laura Hansler, of the A9 dual action group, just days after yet another life was lost on the road.

Mr Swinney said: “I was pleased to have the opportunity this afternoon to meet with colleagues across the Parliament and Ms Hansler to discuss the Scottish Government’s plan for dualling the A9.

“One life lost on Scotland’s roads is one too many and our sympathies are with all of those who have been affected by any of the recent accidents on Scotland’s road network.

“This essential route through the Highlands must be safe, reliable and resilient – and that is why we continue to be steadfast in our commitment to delivering A9 dualling.

“This commitment is further demonstrated by the most recent progress made in the programme’s delivery plan, with the publication of the contract notice for the Tay Crossing to Ballinluig section and the anticipated award of the Tomatin to Moy contract in the coming weeks.

“The Scottish Government is utterly focused on achieving the targets set in the delivery plan and it is our intention for construction to roll continually until dualling between Perth and Inverness is complete by the end of 2035.”

On Sunday, a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near Calvine, Perth and Kinross, after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car and another motorcycle.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The Government had initially set a target of 2025 to complete the dualling project, but that was pushed back to 2035.

The contract for the stretch of the A9 between Tomatin and Moy will be awarded in July, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has said, while a contract notice has been issued for another section, between the Tay crossing and Ballinluig.