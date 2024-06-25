Rise in STIs cases must be ‘wake-up call’ for sexual health services – charity

Diagnoses of chlamydia and gonorrhoea in Scotland are on the rise, prompting a charity to say there must be a “wake-up call” on investment in sexual health services.

The Terrence Higgins Trust said a new approach is needed to deal with growing cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Statistics from Public Health Scotland (PHS) showed there were 13,400 chlamydia cases and 5,999 gonorrhoea cases reported in Scotland in 2023.

There had been a 56% increase in gonorrhoea diagnoses since 2019.

Most cases were among men, as has been the case over the 10-year period covered by PHS’s report.

Dr Kirsty Roy, consultant in health protection at Public Health Scotland, said: “It is good news that we are seeing testing levels in sexual health clinics return to pre-pandemic levels, which support the early detection and treatment of STIs among the population.

“Although attendances are increasing, the data suggests fewer young people and heterosexual men are using sexual health services. This puts them at risk of having an undiagnosed STI if they have had unprotected sex.

“The best way to reduce your risk of catching gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and other sexually transmitted infections is the correct and consistent use of a condom for sex with new and casual partners.”

Alan Eagleson, head of Scotland services at Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “The continued rise of sexually transmitted infections in Scotland is of significant concern and clearly demonstrates that our approach to sexual health in Scotland must adapt if we are to avert this crisis.

“Today’s data shows that rates of gonorrhoea have once again hit historical highs, rising by 56% since 2019. Diagnoses of chlamydia are also on the increase – it’s continuing to disproportionately impact young women in Scotland.

“This must come as a wake-up call to the Scottish Government and prompt urgent investment into vital sexual health services across the country.”

He continued: “Testing for STIs needs to be made easily accessible for anyone who needs it, starting with the delivery of the Scottish Government’s long-promised national STI online postal self-sampling service.

“Long-term planning and funding for our essential sexual health services – in both the NHS and third sector – also needs to be prioritised by the Scottish Government so that these services can appropriately react to rising rates of STIs and promote good sexual wellbeing across the country.”